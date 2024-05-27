Samsung Galaxy F55 5G to launch in India today: Check expected price, specs and more

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its latest offering, the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G, in India today. Boasting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, a 120Hz sAMOLED display, and a triple rear camera setup, the smartphone is set to make waves in the mid-range market segment.

Available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy F55 will sport a sleek vegan leather finish, offered in two distinct colour variants: Apricot Crush and Raisin Black.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G: Price (Rumoured)

Rumours swirling around the anticipated release suggest that the Galaxy F55 will come in three storage configurations. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant could hit the shelves at ₹26,999, followed by the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at ₹29,999, and the range-topping 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant expected to be priced at ₹32,999. Colour options are expected to remain consistent with black and orange choices.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G: Specifications (Expected)

Leaked specifications hint at a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the Galaxy F55 is speculated to run on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, offering up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Running on Android 14, the device may receive an extensive support period with 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security updates.

Camera enthusiasts may find delight in the triple rear camera setup, rumoured to consist of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro rear camera. On the front, a 50MP shooter is expected to cater to video calls and selfies.

Powering the device could be a robust 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, although reports suggest that the charger may not be included in the package. Additionally, the Galaxy F55 might arrive with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, along with dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor.