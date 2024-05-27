 Honor Magic 6 Pro may launch in India soon! Know expected timeline, specs, features, more | Mobile News

Honor Magic 6 Pro may launch in India soon! Know expected timeline, specs, features, more

Honor Magic 6 Pro is expected to make its debut in the Indian smartphone market. Know when the smartphone is expected to launch.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 27 2024, 10:44 IST
Icon
Honor Choice Watch set to go on sale- Know what this smartwatch offers
Honor Magic 6 Pro may launch in India soon! Know expected timeline, specs, features, more
1/5 The Honor Choice Watch is set to release on March 4th, 2024 and it boasts a sleek design and comes in Black and White color variants.
image caption
2/5 Priced at Rs. 6,499, with an introductory discount of Rs. 500, the smartwatch becomes even more enticing at Rs. 5,999. It will be made available for purchase on the brand's website, Amazon.in, and select mainline stores. 
image caption
3/5 Key features include a spacious 1.95-inch AMOLED Ultra-thin display, built-in multi-system GNSS for precise positioning, one-click SOS Bluetooth calling, and an impressive 12-day battery life with continuous sleep monitoring. 
image caption
4/5 The watch is 5 ATM water-resistant, suitable for water activities, and seamlessly connects to smartphones via the HONOR Health app, offering personalized workout modules and stress monitoring for comprehensive health tracking. 
image caption
5/5 C P Khandelwal, Senior VP & Joint Managing Director at HTech, expressed excitement about the launch, highlighting the Honor Choice Watch's swimproof durability, SOS calling feature, and the brand's commitment to customer satisfaction, aiming to address user needs with innovative solutions.
Honor Magic 6 Pro may launch in India soon! Know expected timeline, specs, features, more
icon View all Images
Honor Magic 6 Pro launching in India soon, check details. (AFP)

Honor unveiled its new Magic 6 Pro smartphone at the World Congress (MWC) 2024 for several nations. Now, after months of its global launch, there are chances that the smartphone may arrive in India soon. The official confirmation for the Honor Magic 6 Pro launch in India is yet to be determined, but there are some clear hints from the HTech executive. Know what rumours and speculations say about the Honor Magic 6 Pro launch.

Honor Magic 6 Pro launch in India

Talks about Honor Magic 6 Pro launching in India have started to circulate over the internet. After immense demand, Honor may consider launching a smartphone for Indian consumers. An HTech executive named CP Khandelwal shared an X post along with a video claiming that the smartphone is coming soon in India. The post said, “We heard what you said, fam! And guess what? We're about to make some magic happen! Stay tuned. #ComingSoon.”

More about Honor Magic 6 Pro
Honor Magic 6 Pro
  • Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹66,390
Check details
See full Specifications
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

On the other hand, CEO of HTech, Madhav Sheth have also hinted at the launch of Honor Magic 6 Pro by comparing the smartphone with the upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 Pro smartphone. Sheth said, “Honor Magic series will exceed Indian consumers' expectations in reality.” With anticipation about the India launch growing, tipster Paras Guglani has shared that the smartphone will debut in the Indian market in July. However, Paras also highlighted that the smartphone may come with a hefty price tag.

Honor Magic 6 Pro specs and features

The Honor Magic 6 Pro was announced with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. The Honor Magic 6 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP main camera.

Note that these specs are based on the global launch, therefore, they may vary based on Indian consumer requirements. More about the smartphone is yet to be unveiled with the official launch date.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 May, 10:05 IST
Tags:
Trending: samsung galaxy z fold 6 launch: design, processor, cameras and more- here’s what to expect oneplus nord 4 launch in india : from snapdragon chipset to android 14, know what's coming realme gt 6t review: all-rounder with good battery life at 30,999 infinix note 40 5g launched: check price, specs, features and more vivo s19 and s19 pro launch date announced: pro model camera features and specs revealed oneplus nord ce 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance- details realme gt 6t vs poco f6: which is a better smartphone to buy around 30,000- specs compared samsung galaxy s24 fe launching soon in india! check expected specs, features, more oppo reno12 and reno12 pro launched with quad-curved displays: check specs, features, more samsung galaxy z flip 6 leaks: check out expected specs, features, launch date, more
Home Mobile Mobile News Honor Magic 6 Pro may launch in India soon! Know expected timeline, specs, features, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here’s everything you need to know about

GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here’s everything you need to know about
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced; First trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced, first trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision
GTA 6 release delayed to avoid Cyberpunk mishap, insider reveals Rockstar Games strategic move

GTA 6 release delayed to avoid Cyberpunk mishap, insider reveals Rockstar Games strategic move
GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report
GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Stunning Design

OPPO F25 Pro, slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating, coming soon - check sleek design and camera
unbeatable smartphone deals

Upgrade your smartphone without breaking the bank during Amazon Holi sale! Check out these deals on smartphones under 20
GTA 5 Hidden Gems: 6 secret vehicles await in Los Santos!

GTA 5 Hidden Gems: 6 secret vehicles await in Los Santos!
Amazon Holi offers

Amazon Holi offers: Best deals on iPhones from iPhone 15 to iPhone 12- save huge on flagships
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max- Here’s a side-by-side design comparison

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets