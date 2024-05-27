Honor Magic 6 Pro may launch in India soon! Know expected timeline, specs, features, more

Honor unveiled its new Magic 6 Pro smartphone at the World Congress (MWC) 2024 for several nations. Now, after months of its global launch, there are chances that the smartphone may arrive in India soon. The official confirmation for the Honor Magic 6 Pro launch in India is yet to be determined, but there are some clear hints from the HTech executive. Know what rumours and speculations say about the Honor Magic 6 Pro launch.

Honor Magic 6 Pro launch in India

Talks about Honor Magic 6 Pro launching in India have started to circulate over the internet. After immense demand, Honor may consider launching a smartphone for Indian consumers. An HTech executive named CP Khandelwal shared an X post along with a video claiming that the smartphone is coming soon in India. The post said, “We heard what you said, fam! And guess what? We're about to make some magic happen! Stay tuned. #ComingSoon.”

We heard what you said, fam! And guess what? We're about to make some magic happen! Stay tuned. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/Evy5cXxkkC — CP Khandelwal (@cp_khandelwal) May 24, 2024

On the other hand, CEO of HTech, Madhav Sheth have also hinted at the launch of Honor Magic 6 Pro by comparing the smartphone with the upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 Pro smartphone. Sheth said, “Honor Magic series will exceed Indian consumers' expectations in reality.” With anticipation about the India launch growing, tipster Paras Guglani has shared that the smartphone will debut in the Indian market in July. However, Paras also highlighted that the smartphone may come with a hefty price tag.

Honor Magic 6 Pro specs and features

The Honor Magic 6 Pro was announced with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 5000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. The Honor Magic 6 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP main camera.

Note that these specs are based on the global launch, therefore, they may vary based on Indian consumer requirements. More about the smartphone is yet to be unveiled with the official launch date.

