Samsung Galaxy M35 5G launched with 50MP camera, 6000 mAh battery: Price, specs, and special launch offers

Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy M35 5G smartphone to the Indian market, following a period of leaks and speculation. This new device, which succeeds the Galaxy M34 5G, brings several enhancements in performance, display, and other key areas. Here is a detailed overview of the Galaxy M35 5G's price, specifications, and special offers.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. The smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 processor paired with a Mali-G68 MP5 GPU. Users can choose between configurations of up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB. The Samsung M35 5G operates on Android 14 with the OneUI 6.1 skin. It is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery supporting 25W fast charging.

For connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 axes) at both 2.4GHz and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C 2.0.

In terms of photography, the device is equipped with a 50 MP primary camera featuring OIS, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it has a 13 MP front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Price in India and Sale Offers

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs. 21,499 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs. 24,999. Customers can avail a ₹2,000 bank discount along with a Rs. 1,000 instant discount for a limited period. Additionally, there is an extra Rs. 1,000 discount as Amazon Pay cashback during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.