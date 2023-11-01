Samsung Galaxy M35 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy M35 Samsung Galaxy M35 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 24,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 1280 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

Samsung Galaxy M35 Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M35 in India is Rs. 24,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy M35 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M35 in India is Rs. 24,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy M35 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy M35 (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy M35 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Samsung Exynos 1280

Front Camera 32 MP

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP

Battery 6000 mAh Battery Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 6000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes Camera Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes Display Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 405 ppi

Display Type Super AMOLED

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) General Brand Samsung

Custom UI Samsung One UI

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date November 16, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

GPS Yes with A-GPS

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

VoLTE Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance RAM 8 GB

CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Fabrication 5 nm

Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280

Graphics Mali-G68

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

