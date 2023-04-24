Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra alternatives? Try Google Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Xiaomi 13 Pro, more

Here are some of the best alternatives to the February 2023 launched Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra premium smartphone. iPhone 14 Pro Max, Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 24 2023, 13:39 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max CHALLENGES Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with this MAJOR camera upgrade
Apple iPhone
1/5 Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup at the September event, and the leaks and rumours have been coming thick and fast. As per the latest detail, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of camera performance. A recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an optical zoom lens with 5-6x zoom capabilities. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
2/5 According to a report by MacRumours, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. Just a few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple had chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 MacRumours now report that this new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5-6x optical zoom, which is almost double the 3x zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
4/5 Advantages of Periscope camera: By redirecting light from the camera's aperture to align with the phone's body, periscope lenses enhance the camera's zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module. This is particularly important for phones to remain pocketable and easy to carry. (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
5/5 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a stunning 10x zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s periscope lens could feature 5x or 6x zoom, which beats the current 3x magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
View all Images
Check the best alternatives to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra here. (Bloomberg)

Launched in February, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most feature rich premium smartphones available in the market today. The smartphone not only offers an amazing camera performance, but is also a premium all-rounder. The device will not disappoint you with its solid package of a reliable and supremely excellent user experience. Adding to the list of its pros are the design, build quality, battery backup, and more.

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the smartphone also gets a 6.8 inch display. The device also comes with an embedded S pen. However, if you are looking for alternatives, here are some of the other options- iPhone 14 Pro Max, Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, and more.

1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Apple iPhone models are known for offering amazing battery life as well as the never disappointing user experience. It is paired with an improved camera system as well as modern front design. Equipped with a 6.7 inch super retina XDR display, dynamic island, and much more, the 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is available on Amazon at a discounted rate of Rs. 127999 (128GB).

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BDJ22G36

2. Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G: The phone is a dashing and classy looking smartphone by all means. Right from its built quality to amazing camera performance and battery life, everything will impress you. The device can be purchased from Amazon and Flipkart both. However, it can be noted that the price of the Pixel 7 Pro varies on these websites. On Flipkart, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is available for Rs. 79999 (12GB+128GB). The phone comes with a 6.7 inch display, 4926mAh battery, and more. It is powered by Google Tensor G2 chipset.

B0BDJ55SSD

3. iQOO 11 5G: Launched in January 2023, the iQOO 11 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and features a 6.7 inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1800 nits and a refresh rate of 144Hz. You will also get FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The phone also houses a triple rear camera setup (50MP+13MP+8MP) and a selfie camera of 16MP. The phone is currently available on Amazon at a discounted rate of Rs. 54990.

B07WHQLR7G

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G: Among all the other devices mentioned here in the list, what makes the Galaxy Z Fold4 standout is its cinematic 7.6 inch foldable main display. It also has a hidden camera. Offering flawless performance, a set of great cameras, and a beautifully designed One UI experience, the Galaxy Z Fold4 is worth recommendation. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the phone is currently available for Rs. 154999 on Amazon.

B0B8SBNW9W

5. Xiaomi 13 Pro: Currently available at a discounted rate of Rs. 79999, the12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The device gets a 50MP primary camera and a 120W fast charging support. It also features a 6.73 inch AMOLED LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and runs on Android 13 based MIUI 14 skin.

B0BVMP4NGL

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 13:39 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra alternatives? Try Google Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Xiaomi 13 Pro, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets