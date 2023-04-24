Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra alternatives? Try Google Pixel 7 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Xiaomi 13 Pro, more

Launched in February, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most feature rich premium smartphones available in the market today. The smartphone not only offers an amazing camera performance, but is also a premium all-rounder. The device will not disappoint you with its solid package of a reliable and supremely excellent user experience. Adding to the list of its pros are the design, build quality, battery backup, and more.

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the smartphone also gets a 6.8 inch display. The device also comes with an embedded S pen. However, if you are looking for alternatives, here are some of the other options- iPhone 14 Pro Max, Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, and more.

1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Apple iPhone models are known for offering amazing battery life as well as the never disappointing user experience. It is paired with an improved camera system as well as modern front design. Equipped with a 6.7 inch super retina XDR display, dynamic island, and much more, the 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is available on Amazon at a discounted rate of Rs. 127999 (128GB).

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0BDJ22G36

2. Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G: The phone is a dashing and classy looking smartphone by all means. Right from its built quality to amazing camera performance and battery life, everything will impress you. The device can be purchased from Amazon and Flipkart both. However, it can be noted that the price of the Pixel 7 Pro varies on these websites. On Flipkart, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is available for Rs. 79999 (12GB+128GB). The phone comes with a 6.7 inch display, 4926mAh battery, and more. It is powered by Google Tensor G2 chipset.

B0BDJ55SSD

3. iQOO 11 5G: Launched in January 2023, the iQOO 11 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and features a 6.7 inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1800 nits and a refresh rate of 144Hz. You will also get FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The phone also houses a triple rear camera setup (50MP+13MP+8MP) and a selfie camera of 16MP. The phone is currently available on Amazon at a discounted rate of Rs. 54990.

B07WHQLR7G

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G: Among all the other devices mentioned here in the list, what makes the Galaxy Z Fold4 standout is its cinematic 7.6 inch foldable main display. It also has a hidden camera. Offering flawless performance, a set of great cameras, and a beautifully designed One UI experience, the Galaxy Z Fold4 is worth recommendation. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the phone is currently available for Rs. 154999 on Amazon.

B0B8SBNW9W

5. Xiaomi 13 Pro: Currently available at a discounted rate of Rs. 79999, the12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The device gets a 50MP primary camera and a 120W fast charging support. It also features a 6.73 inch AMOLED LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and runs on Android 13 based MIUI 14 skin.