 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE spotted on Geekbench listing: Check out specs, features, and more | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE spotted on Geekbench listing: Check out specs, features, and more

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to come with a tweaked version of the Exynos 2400 chipset based on the latest Geekbench listing details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 14 2024, 09:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE spotted on Geekbench listing: Check out specs, features, and more
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE appeared in the Geekbench listing, check the details. (Samsung )

In January Samsung announced its new flagship Galaxy S24 series with powerful specifications and Galaxy AI features. Now, the fans have been waiting for the Galaxy S24 FE which is yet to make its debut in the high-end mid-range market. Till now, we have come across several leaks and rumours about the smartphone, and now it was spotted in the Geekbench listing confirming its processor performance. Know what Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has in store for users.

Also read:  Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 prices to increase by $100 price this year

More about Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.58 inches Display Size
₹59,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Geekbench listing

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE details were available in the Geekbench listing with model number SM-S721B. It is speculated that the model number showcased is the global variant of the smartphone. The listing details highlighted that the smartphone has a  2,047 single-core score and a 6,289 multi-core score. It was also suggested that the smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor with motherboard s5e9945 and a 10-core CPU which is speculated to be the Exynos 2400 chipset. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE camera specs leaked: All details

Additionally, its prime Cortex-X4 core was recorded at 3.11GHz speed and three performance cores were at 2.59GHz speed. Therefore, it was highlighted that the chipset is the more tweaked version of Exynos 2400. The processor is also coupled with a new Xclipse 940 GPU. Lastly, it is expected that the Galaxy S24 FE may offer 8GB of RAM and it may run on OneUI 6.0 custom skin based on Android 14. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Watch FE announced

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE expected specs

According to the 91Mobiles report, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature an expanded  6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It is expected to come with a 50MP ISOCELL GN3 1/1.57-inch camera sensor. However, more details about the camera are yet to be unveiled. For lasting performance, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. 

However, note that the specifications and feature details are based on leaks and speculations and only provide a glimpse of what is expected to be announced. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jun, 09:01 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S24 FE spotted on Geekbench listing: Check out specs, features, and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 Trailer 2 expected soon: Wingsuit gameplay rumoured alongside exciting new features
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch: New leak reveals console gameplay, technical features and pop culture influences and more
Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features

Modders revive GTA San Andreas in GTA 4 with advanced RAGE Engine and new features
Summer Game Fest 2024

Summer Game Fest 2024: Major game reveals, trailers, and updates announced for upcoming titles
Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024

Rockstar reveals GTA Online summer update 2024: New missions, businesses, vehicle upgrades, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets