Samsung Galaxy S24 FE spotted on Geekbench listing: Check out specs, features, and more

In January Samsung announced its new flagship Galaxy S24 series with powerful specifications and Galaxy AI features. Now, the fans have been waiting for the Galaxy S24 FE which is yet to make its debut in the high-end mid-range market. Till now, we have come across several leaks and rumours about the smartphone, and now it was spotted in the Geekbench listing confirming its processor performance. Know what Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has in store for users.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Geekbench listing

According to a MySmartPrice report, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE details were available in the Geekbench listing with model number SM-S721B. It is speculated that the model number showcased is the global variant of the smartphone. The listing details highlighted that the smartphone has a 2,047 single-core score and a 6,289 multi-core score. It was also suggested that the smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor with motherboard s5e9945 and a 10-core CPU which is speculated to be the Exynos 2400 chipset.

Additionally, its prime Cortex-X4 core was recorded at 3.11GHz speed and three performance cores were at 2.59GHz speed. Therefore, it was highlighted that the chipset is the more tweaked version of Exynos 2400. The processor is also coupled with a new Xclipse 940 GPU. Lastly, it is expected that the Galaxy S24 FE may offer 8GB of RAM and it may run on OneUI 6.0 custom skin based on Android 14.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE expected specs

According to the 91Mobiles report, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature an expanded 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It is expected to come with a 50MP ISOCELL GN3 1/1.57-inch camera sensor. However, more details about the camera are yet to be unveiled. For lasting performance, the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

However, note that the specifications and feature details are based on leaks and speculations and only provide a glimpse of what is expected to be announced.

