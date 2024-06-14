Samsung Galaxy Watch FE announced: Check out specs, features, price and more

After months of speculation and leaks, Samsung has finally launched its affordable smartwatch series, the Galaxy Watch FE. The device has been in talks for some time now with design and specs leaked online, giving us a glimpse of what will be announced. Now, the company has officially unveiled the smartwatch with a similar design and features to the Galaxy Watch 4. Know what the new smartphone has in store for the users.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE specs and features

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch FE features a new sapphire glass display instead of the Galaxy Watch 4's Gorilla Glass DX+. The smartwatch will debut in only one size which is the regular 40mm, therefore, the screen size will be small. The Galaxy Watch FE features a 1.2-inch 396x396 Super AMOLED touchscreen display with an aluminium case. It is powered by Exynos W920 SoC paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

The Galaxy Watch FE offer several health and fitness features such as sleep monitoring, heart health monitoring, HR Alert, Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN), atrial fibrillation (Afib), Blood Pressure monitoring, and more. Additionally, it offers over 100 workout modes which user can select and track their physical activities accordingly.

Lastly, the Galaxy Watch FE comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a 5ATM rating, a MIL-STD-810H rating to ensure durability, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, and GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo. It also features Samsung's BioActive Sensor for optical heart rate, and electrical heart + bioimpedance analysis. The watch is equipped with a 247mAh battery for lasting performance and it runs on Wear OS based on One UI 5 Watch.

Users can also take advantage of new features such as Find My Phone, and Camera Controller and make digital payments via Samsung Wallet right from their smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE will be available in four colour options: Black, Pink Gold and Silver. The smartwatch is priced at $199 which is approximately Rs.16000 in India. It will be available to purchase globally from June 24, 2024, as expected earlier.

