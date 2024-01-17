Samsung Galaxy S24 leaked promo video teases innovative AI features ahead of launch

The anticipation for Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year is reaching a fever pitch, and leaks of alleged promotional videos are adding fuel to the excitement. Recently surfaced online, these videos provide a sneak peek into the advanced AI capabilities of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series, promising a host of innovative features.

An X user, Arsene Lupin (@MysteryLupin) shared what appears to be a promotional video for the Galaxy S24 lineup, showcasing its sophisticated AI-based functionalities. Among the highlights are innovative AI camera features that enable users to manipulate and enhance photos with unprecedented ease. The video demonstrates the ability to shrink, delete, and move objects within a photo by simply drawing a circle around them, Android Headlines reported.

Live Translation Unveiled

Notably, the leaked content hints at live translation capabilities integrated into the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This on-device AI technology is poised to provide real-time language translations during calls, potentially transforming communication dynamics for users navigating diverse linguistic landscapes.

AI in Every Interaction

In addition to the photo editing prowess and translation capabilities, the Galaxy S24 series is rumored to introduce an AI-backed Note Assist feature within Samsung's Notes app. This innovation could elevate the user experience by leveraging artificial intelligence for enhanced functionality.

Nighttime photography enthusiasts might find joy in the speculated AI-driven improvement to zoom capabilities during low-light conditions. Furthermore, a collaboration with Google's AI feature, Circle to Search, suggests a seamless integration of cutting-edge technologies to empower users in their daily interactions.

Operating on the Android 14-based One UI 6.1, the Galaxy S24 family is anticipated to benefit from Samsung's commitment to extended software support, promising seven years of updates for these flagship devices. Under the hood, the smartphones are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for the global variants, while the Indian versions may feature the Exynos 2400 chip.

As the clock ticks down to the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, scheduled for 1:00 pm EST (11:30 pm IST) on Wednesday, January 17, at the SAP in San Jose, California, the tech giant is gearing up to make significant announcements. The company plans to livestream the event globally through its official website, promising a slew of significant announcements that are eagerly awaited by tech enthusiasts worldwide.

