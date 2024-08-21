Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives: Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100

If you're considering a phone upgrade this year, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus may be on your radar. As the middle option in the S24 series, it offers solid performance. However, there are several other smartphones that might also meet your needs. Here's a look at some top five noteworthy alternatives to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.

1. Apple iPhone 15

The iPhone 15, launched last year, presents a competitive option in the flagship market. It features a 6.1-inch XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Its dual camera system includes a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 15 delivers performance similar to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

2. OnePlus 12 5G

The OnePlus 12 5G stands out with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 120Hz ProXDR display. It includes a Hasselblad-tuned camera system and a 5,400mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. With up to 16GB of RAM and the latest OxygenOS based on Android, this phone offers robust performance and features.

3. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and has a triple camera system: a 50MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. It runs on Android 14 and has 8GB of RAM as well as 128GB or 256GB of storage. The device also features a 3,900mAh battery with fast charging support.

4. Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is well-known for its superior camera capabilities and seamless integration with Google's ecosystem. It features a Tensor G2 SoC and a 64MP main camera, offering a high-quality photography and videography experience. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED display supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 8 Pro will receive the latest Android updates and security patches for years, ensuring continued access to new features and improvements.

5. Vivo X100

The Vivo X100 has enhanced the camera capabilities with a collaboration with Zeiss. It includes a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The device has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chip. Although the Vivo X100 lacks wireless charging, it has a IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and it offers support of a 120W wired charging.

In short, these alternatives to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus offer various features and strengths that might align with your preferences and needs. Each option presents a different set of advantages, from camera capabilities to performance specifications, providing you with a range of choices for your next smartphone purchase.