OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite alternatives: Smartphones under 20,000 from Realme, Poco and more that you can consider

OnePlus has recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, targeting the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment with enhancements like an AMOLED display, a sizable 5,500mAh battery, and rapid 80W fast charging compared to its predecessor, the Nord CE 3 Lite. However, in this competitive price bracket, several smartphones offer more value for money. Here's a look at some alternatives:

Realme Narzo 70 Pro

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro features a 6.67-inch centred punch-hole flat AMOLED display with a high screen-to-body ratio. It boasts a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2000 nits peak brightness for HDR+ content. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, it offers 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device includes a VC liquid cooling system, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and a versatile camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. It also supports dual SIM 5G and features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

POCO X6 5G

The POCO X6 5G delivers exceptional value with its 6.67-inch AMOLED display offering a high-resolution experience and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, LPDDR4x RAM, and UFS 2.2 storage. The device features a durable design with Gorilla Glass Victus protection and IP54 rating, alongside a 5,100mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging. The camera setup includes a 64MP main sensor with OIS and a 16MP front camera, ensuring solid performance across photography and video.

iQOO Z9 5G

For gaming enthusiasts on a budget, the iQOO Z9 5G is a compelling choice. It packs a Dimensity 7200 processor, LPDDR4x RAM, and UFS 2.2 storage under a 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR support. The device features a 5,000mAh battery supporting 44W wired charging and stereo speakers. Its camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, complemented by a 16MP front camera for selfies.

Realme P1 Pro 5G

The Realme P1 Pro 5G offers a curved 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It features LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a robust 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. The device boasts a comprehensive camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Vivo T3 5G

The Vivo T3 5G shares similarities with the iQOO Z9 5G, featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, offering 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device includes a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging, dual stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is IP54 rated for dust and splash resistance, making it suitable for varied environments.