 OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite alternatives: Smartphones under ₹20,000 from Realme, Poco and more that you can consider | Mobile News

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite alternatives: Smartphones under 20,000 from Realme, Poco and more that you can consider

Looking for a smartphone under Rs. 20,000 with better specs than OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G? Check out Realme Narzo 70 Pro, POCO X6 5G, iQOO Z9 5G and more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 27 2024, 13:43 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite alternatives: Smartphones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 from Realme, Poco and more that you can consider
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G launched, but is it the best? See top alternatives under 20,000. (Oneplus)

Products included in this article

20% OFF
realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G (Glass Green, 8GB RAM,128GB Storage) Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset | Horizon Glass Design | Segment 1st Flagship Sony IMX890 OIS Camera
(1,578)
₹19,999 ₹24,999
Buy now 24% OFF
POCO X6 5G (Snowstorm White, 8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage)
(272)
₹18,999 ₹24,999
Buy now 20% OFF
iQOO Z9 5G (Brushed Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 7200 5G Processor | Sony IMX882 OIS Camera | 120Hz AMOLED with 1800 nits Local Peak Brightness | 44W Charger in The Box
(3,029)
₹19,998 ₹24,999
Buy now 24% OFF
realme P1 Pro 5G (Phoenix Red, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Up to 16 GB Dynamic RAM | Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor | 6.7" Curved AMOLED Display | 50MP + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera | IP65 Water Resistance
(2)
₹18,899 ₹24,999
Buy now

OnePlus has recently launched the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, targeting the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment with enhancements like an AMOLED display, a sizable 5,500mAh battery, and rapid 80W fast charging compared to its predecessor, the Nord CE 3 Lite. However, in this competitive price bracket, several smartphones offer more value for money. Here's a look at some alternatives:

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G (Glass Green, 8GB RAM,128GB Storage) Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset | Horizon Glass Design | Segment 1st Flagship Sony IMX890 OIS Camera 4.1/5 ₹ 19,999
POCO X6 5G (Snowstorm White, 8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage) 4/5 ₹ 18,999
iQOO Z9 5G (Brushed Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Dimensity 7200 5G Processor | Sony IMX882 OIS Camera | 120Hz AMOLED with 1800 nits Local Peak Brightness | 44W Charger in The Box 4.2/5 ₹ 19,998
realme P1 Pro 5G (Phoenix Red, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Up to 16 GB Dynamic RAM | Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor | 6.7" Curved AMOLED Display | 50MP + 8MP | 16MP Front Camera | IP65 Water Resistance 3.6/5 ₹ 18,899

Realme Narzo 70 Pro

B0CHQKRVMQ-1

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro features a 6.67-inch centred punch-hole flat AMOLED display with a high screen-to-body ratio. It boasts a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2000 nits peak brightness for HDR+ content. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, it offers 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device includes a VC liquid cooling system, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and a versatile camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. It also supports dual SIM 5G and features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Also read: iQOO Neo9S Pro+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset set for July release: Here's what to expect

POCO X6 5G

B0CSDS6VGW-2

The POCO X6 5G delivers exceptional value with its 6.67-inch AMOLED display offering a high-resolution experience and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, LPDDR4x RAM, and UFS 2.2 storage. The device features a durable design with Gorilla Glass Victus protection and IP54 rating, alongside a 5,100mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging. The camera setup includes a 64MP main sensor with OIS and a 16MP front camera, ensuring solid performance across photography and video.

iQOO Z9 5G

B07WGPBNTC-3

For gaming enthusiasts on a budget, the iQOO Z9 5G is a compelling choice. It packs a Dimensity 7200 processor, LPDDR4x RAM, and UFS 2.2 storage under a 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR support. The device features a 5,000mAh battery supporting 44W wired charging and stereo speakers. Its camera setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, complemented by a 16MP front camera for selfies.

Also read: OPPO F27 Pro Plus 5G comes with triple IP ratings: What it means for users and how is IP69 better than IP68, IP66?

Realme P1 Pro 5G

B0D2L7CG3D-4

The Realme P1 Pro 5G offers a curved 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. It features LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a robust 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. The device boasts a comprehensive camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Also read: Realme C61 introduced with dual cameras in India: Check launch date, price, specs and more

Vivo T3 5G

The Vivo T3 5G shares similarities with the iQOO Z9 5G, featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, offering 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device includes a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging, dual stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is IP54 rated for dust and splash resistance, making it suitable for varied environments.

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 13:43 IST
Tags:
Trending: vivo s19 and vivo s19 pro launched: check price, specs, features and more samsung galaxy s25 ultra smartphone enters development stage: here’s what to expect- camera, processor and more oppo f27 pro series launching in india on june 13-check out specs, features, more iphone 16 pro, iphone 16 pro max dimensions leaked: know what’s coming ahead of launch iphone 15 users, apple has a ‘good news’: now you can use the iphone for 5 years- details realme gt 6 to launch in india soon- ai features, performance details and more tecno phantom v2 flip foldable smartphone revealed with rectangular display- all details grab the vivo v30 for just rs. 2,266 per month with new summer offers: check price, specs and more untitled story iphone 16 launch roundup: display, camera and performance- what to expect in 2024 samsung galaxy f55 vs vivo v30e: check out which smartphone is best under rs.30000
Home Mobile Mobile News OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite alternatives: Smartphones under 20,000 from Realme, Poco and more that you can consider
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers

Latest GTA 5 update sparks speculation of GTA 6 features, fans theorise hidden teasers
Sony PS3 was launched in 2006 and is home to thousands of acclaimed games, including Uncharted 2, The Last of Us, Resistance, and more.

Sony PS5 could soon support PS3 games via emulation: What we know so far
Fortnite Reload

What is Fortnite Reload and how is it different from the Battle Royale mode of the game: All details
GTA Online unveils Bottom Dollar Bounties with new vehicles, missions, and exclusive GTA+ benefits

GTA Online unveils Bottom Dollar Bounties with new vehicles, missions, and exclusive GTA+ benefits
2024 has been a monumental year for fans of the RPG genre.

5 must-play RPGs that you can’t afford to miss in 2024: Persona 3 Reload, Stellar Blade, and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets