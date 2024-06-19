 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra available at a massive discount: Here’s how to buy it for under ₹75,000 | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra available at a massive discount: Here’s how to buy it for under 75,000

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, typically priced at 1,29,999, is available for under 75,000 on Flipkart with offers. Check all the details about this deal here.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, featuring a titanium build, is one of the most premium Android flagships available on the market today. (HT Tech)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is undeniably one of the most popular Android flagships on the market, but it comes with a premium price tag, starting at a hefty 1,29,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This pricing is comparable to iPhones, but what if you could get it for less than 75,000?

Yes, on Flipkart, you can purchase the device for around 72,000 by combining card offers with an exchange bonus.

More about Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹123,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Under 75,000: Here's How It Works

If you don't want to exchange any phone and choose any payment method, you can get a 6,000 discount, bringing the price down to 1,24,098.

However, if you list a phone for exchange and pay using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you can save even more. For example, trading in a Galaxy S23 Plus can get you up to 41,000 off. Combining this with the 6,000 instant discount using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and 3,685 in cashback, the effective price drops to 73,485.

Note: Keep in mind that prices can fluctuate daily, and by the time you read this article, the prices and offers may have changed.

Should You Buy?

If you're looking for the latest device with top-tier features, it's hard to beat the Galaxy S24 Ultra at this price, thanks to its high-end internals like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, and a quad-camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor.

However, if you already own a device like the previous generation Galaxy S23 Ultra, upgrading to the S24 Ultra might not be worth it just for the slightly faster processor, flat anti-reflective screen, and titanium build. The core experience remains largely the same, so in this case, you might want to skip the upgrade.

