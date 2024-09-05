 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone available at a discounted price of Rs.1,06,300: Check bank offers and availability | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone available at a discounted price of Rs.1,06,300: Check bank offers and availability

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has received a price cut on Amazon. The flagship smartphone is available to purchase at a discounted price of Rs. 1,06,300. Here is how you can grab this stellar deal.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Sep 05 2024, 16:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone available at  a discounted price of Rs.1,06,300: Check bank offers and availability
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a range of the latest Galaxy AI such as circle to search and live translation. (Amazon)

Looking for a flagship smartphone with an impressive display, high-end camera quality and powerful chipset? Then, one of Samsung's flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is available at a discounted price on Amazon. The smartphone is known for its quad rear camera setup and powerful performance. The smartphone also comes with a range of Galaxy AI features such as circle to search, live translation, AI summarisation and chat assist. Here is how you can grab this stellar deal. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: How to buy it?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone is available to purchase on Amazon at a price of Rs. 1,06,300 after a 21% discount. The original price of the smartphone is Rs. 1,34,999. In addition to the discount, customers can get the smartphone up to Rs. 17,250 off after availing the exchange offer. 

Also Read: Samsung Crystal 4K Dynamic TV launched at Rs. 41,990 in India: Check features and availability

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra can perfectly suit someone who is looking for a flagship smartphone with the latest features. The smartphone features a glass front and back with protection of Corning Gorilla Armour as well as a titanium frame.

Also Read: Apple Watch feature saves life of pregnant woman, baby: Here's what happened

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with 1440 x 3120 pixels resolution and 2600 nits of peak brightness. It runs on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 and is compatible with 7 major Android upgrades.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 200MP main camera, 10MP telephoto sensor and 50MP periscope telephoto sensor and another 12MP ultrawide sensor with OIS support. The smartphone also features a 12MP front camera for clicking selfies. 

Also Read: OnePlus 13 may debut with new BOE X2 display: Check leaked specs and features

The smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh lithium battery alongside 45W wired charging. It supports 15W wireless and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.The smartphone features multiple memory storage options including 256GB paired with 12GB RAM, 512GB paired with 12GB RAM and 1TB paired with 12GB RAM.

 

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 16:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone available at a discounted price of Rs.1,06,300: Check bank offers and availability
