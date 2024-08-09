Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Top camera features that you may not know about

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a range of advanced camera features designed for dynamic photography. Unveiled at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, the Galaxy S24 Ultra features a revamped camera setup compared to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The 10MP 10x optical zoom telephoto camera has been replaced with a 50MP 5x optical zoom camera. This change offers less optical zoom range but improves image detail. Samsung's AI-based image processing compensates by enabling 10x zoom through digital cropping.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,08,150. In today's social-media savvy world, having a reliable camera is essential for capturing memorable moments. Here's an overview of its notable camera features you should know about.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera Upgrades

The main, ultra-wide, and 3x telephoto cameras remain largely the same as those on earlier models. However, the new ProVisual AI Engine enhances photo quality and low-light performance, particularly on the 50MP 5x telephoto camera. This camera features larger pixels and better image stabilisation. HDR capabilities now extend to third-party apps like Instagram, allowing HDR capture without switching to the Galaxy camera app.

Zoom and Processing

Samsung has introduced a "Quad Optical Zoom" feature, providing high-quality optical zoom at 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x levels. AI processes pixels to maintain image quality across these zoom levels and uses super resolution techniques for zooming up to 100x.

AI Features

AI plays a significant role in the Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera system. It offers photography edits to enhance images or remove reflections. The Generative Edit feature allows users to recompose photos by moving objects or filling in missing pixels. Metadata will indicate AI edits to address concerns about photo authenticity. AI also enhances video by generating additional frames for slow-motion effects.

Shot-to-Shot Speed

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra improves shot-to-shot shutter speed by 30 percent, enabling faster photo capture. This feature helps users take multiple clear photos quickly without delays, ideal for capturing fast-moving subjects.

Dual Recording

Dual Recording enables simultaneous use of the front and rear cameras. This feature has been upgraded to allow recording with two rear cameras at once, supporting Ultra HD quality. Users can also extract snapshots from recordings and benefit from enhanced video noise reduction and brightness control.

ND Filters

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra includes 10 built-in ND filters, providing extensive control over light and exposure. These filters synthesise multiple frames to create clear images with motion effects, useful for scenes like fireworks or waterfalls.

Motion Photo

Motion Photo captures a short segment of movement and compiles it into a single image. It records up to three seconds of motion and presents it in HDR, with AI upscaling for improved detail. Users can select frames from the Motion Photo to save individually or create Long Exposure images using the Enhance-X app.

In short, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra offers advanced features for both still photography and video, supported by AI technology for enhanced performance and flexibility.