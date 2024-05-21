Samsung Galaxy S25 prices may increase next year: Know what to expect

In January 2024, we experienced the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series with advanced AI features and a mix of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 chipsets but no major price hike was introduced except for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Now, with Galaxy S25, we may experience a major price increase due to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 price. The upcoming snapdragon chipset may have a major impact on the price of the flagship smartphone. Know more about the Samsung Galaxy S25 prices.

Reasons for Samsung Galaxy S25 price hike

A tipster who goes by the name of digital chat station shared a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, claiming that the price of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset with model number SM8750 will significantly increase this year. Therefore, flagship smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 series or the OnePlus 13 may introduce increased pricing for their high-end models. The tipster also highlighted that due to increased chipset pricing, smartphone brands may also consider discarding the development for their Pro flagship phone.

As of now, it is unclear whether the smartphone companies will affect consumer pricing or they will consider sacrificing changes in other aspects of smartphones such as cameras to maintain the pricing of their flagship smartphones. This may occur in a way that we may not see significant changes or upgrades in the camera, display, design, etc. Toms's Guide report also highlights that it is possible that companies may use the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for their next year's smartphone to maintain affordability.

On the other hand, Samsung is working on the latest Exynos 2500 chipset which will be more powerful than the current Exynos 2400. With great performance response for Galaxy S24 with Exynos 2400, it is possible that Samsung may include its in-house chipset with advanced capabilities in its upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

However, as of now, it is unsure how much the price will be increased for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. Therefore, we must wait and see how the upcoming chipset will affect the pricing of next year's flagship smartphones.

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S25 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

256 GB Storage 6.85 inches Display Size See full Specifications

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Not sure which

mobile to buy?