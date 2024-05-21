 Samsung Galaxy S25 prices may increase next year: Know what to expect | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 prices may increase next year: Know what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S25 prices will likely increase due to the speculated price hike for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 21 2024, 13:17 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 aims to surpass Samsung Galaxy S24's AI dominance THIS way
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices may increase next year: Know what to expect
1/6 In the race for artificial intelligence supremacy among flagship smartphones, Apple appears to be gearing up to outshine its rivals, particularly the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 series. Reports from Taiwanese site Economic Daily News, suggest that the upcoming iPhone 16 line will be equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor, the A17 Pro used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. (Apple/ Samsung)
image caption
2/6 The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. Increasing the number of cores in the Neural Engine aligns with Apple's strategy to enhance its AI capabilities significantly. While the exact core count for the A18's Neural Engine remains undisclosed, the A17 Pro featured 16 cores, implying a noteworthy advancement in AI processing for the iPhone 16 series, Techradar reported.  (AP)
image caption
3/6 Notably, this potential upgrade marks the first instance of Apple augmenting the Neural Engine's core count since the iPhone 12, indicating a substantial leap in AI capabilities for the upcoming iPhones. (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices may increase next year: Know what to expect
4/6 Nevertheless, it's crucial to recognize that core count alone does not determine performance, as demonstrated by the A17 Pro's Neural Engine outperforming the A16 Bionic despite having the same core count. While this leak should be taken with caution, expectations are high for the A18 to deliver significantly improved AI capabilities. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices may increase next year: Know what to expect
5/6 There's speculation about whether all iPhone 16 models will feature the A18 chipset. Apple has traditionally reserved its latest chipsets for the Pro models. Furthermore, rumors suggest that certain advanced AI features may be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, potentially leaving the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus with a less powerful chipset. (Apple)
image caption
6/6 The exact nature of the lesser chipset remains uncertain, with possibilities ranging from the current A17 Pro to a modified version of the A18 with fewer Neural Engine cores. Regardless, it appears increasingly likely that this year's Pro models will equip Apple with the hardware needed to rival Samsung and Google in the realm of AI, though the software and additional features remain uncertain. (AP)
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices may increase next year: Know what to expect
icon View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S25 may experience a price increase next year, check details. (HT Tech)

In January 2024, we experienced the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series with advanced AI features and a mix of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 chipsets but no major price hike was introduced except for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Now, with Galaxy S25, we may experience a major price increase due to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 price. The upcoming snapdragon chipset may have a major impact on the price of the flagship smartphone. Know more about the Samsung Galaxy S25 prices.

Reasons for Samsung Galaxy S25 price hike

A tipster who goes by the name of digital chat station shared a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, claiming that the price of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset with model number SM8750 will significantly increase this year. Therefore, flagship smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 series or the OnePlus 13 may introduce increased pricing for their high-end models. The tipster also highlighted that due to increased chipset pricing, smartphone brands may also consider discarding the development for their Pro flagship phone.

As of now, it is unclear whether the smartphone companies will affect consumer pricing or they will consider sacrificing changes in other aspects of smartphones such as cameras to maintain the pricing of their flagship smartphones. This may occur in a way that we may not see significant changes or upgrades in the camera, display, design, etc. Toms's Guide report also highlights that it is possible that companies may use the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for their next year's smartphone to maintain affordability.

On the other hand, Samsung is working on the latest Exynos 2500 chipset which will be more powerful than the current Exynos 2400. With great performance response for Galaxy S24 with Exynos 2400, it is possible that Samsung may include its in-house chipset with advanced capabilities in its upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

However, as of now, it is unsure how much the price will be increased for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. Therefore, we must wait and see how the upcoming chipset will affect the pricing of next year's flagship smartphones.

More about Samsung Galaxy S25
Samsung Galaxy S25
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.85 inches Display Size
₹99,990
Check details
See full Specifications

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 May, 13:16 IST
Tags:
Trending: samsung galaxy s24 fe launching soon in india! check expected specs, features, more iphone 16 display production to start next month: check expected launch date, specs, more vivo x fold 3 pro launch in india: key specs confirmed with ai features [exclusive] samsung galaxy f55 5g launch in india delayed; new date announced: details tecno camon 30 5g series launched in india at 22,999- specs, camera and all details 5 best smartphones for your eyes: xiaomi 13, honor 90 to motorola edge plus, check list google pixel 8a alternatives: from oneplus 12r to nothing phone 2a, check best devices iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make apple iphone 16: price, release date, specs, and more iphone 17 ultra: how apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iphone x in 2017
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 prices may increase next year: Know what to expect
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks

iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash

iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1

5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT

GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched

LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones

iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event

iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report
GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon
GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
OnePlus 11R vs Moto Edge 50 Pro specs comparison

OnePlus 11R vs Moto Edge 50 Pro specs comparison: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 40,000?
Vivo Y18, Vivo Y18e launched in India: Know their prices, specs and other details

Vivo Y18, Vivo Y18e launched in India: Know their prices, specs and other details
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Assassin’s Creed Mirage to land on Apple iPhone, iPad on June 6 with console like experience

Assassin’s Creed Mirage to land on Apple iPhone, iPad on June 6 with console like experience

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets