Samsung Galaxy S25 series colour variants tipped ahead of January 2025 launch

Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch is inching closer and leaks surrounding the devices have started to flood our feeds. Recently we came across certification listings of Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra alongside leaks surrounding the expected design changes. Now, in a new leak, the expected colour variants of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series were revealed, showcasing refreshed colours for the Ultra as well as the standard models. Know what's coming ahead of the January 2025 launch.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series colour variants

Display analyst Ross Young shared an X post revealing all the expected colour variants for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series. Young highlights that this year, the colours will be available at “much lower volumes” as expected earlier, therefore, some of these colours would be exclusive to Samsung's online store.

The latest leak has suggested three new colours for Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus which are Coral Red, Blue/black, and Pink Gold. For the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung may introduce Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Pink Gold, and Titanium Blue/Black. Based on all previous and current leaks, check out the new colour options of the upcoming Samsung flagship series.

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus colours:



Coral Red

Moon Night Blue

Pink Gold

Silver Shadow

Sparkling Blue

Sparkling Green

Midnight Black- For Galaxy S25 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colours:

Titanium Black

Titanium Blue

Titanium Gray

Titanium Jade Green

Titanium Pink Gold

Titanium Silver

Samsung Galaxy S25 series specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will likely get minor design changes to reduce the wait and bulkiness reported in the predecessor. The ultra variant of the series is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, whereas, the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus may get the Exynos 2500 as spotted in the recent Geekbench database.

For photography, the standard Galaxy S25 models may get a similar camera system as their predecessors. However, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is tipped to get a new 50MP ultra-wide camera. However, to confirm these changes we may have to wait till January 2025.

