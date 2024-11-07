After October's Android 15 update, which was accompanied by a massive feature drop for the Google Pixel devices, Google is back with the November 2024 update for all eligible Pixel devices (Pixel 6 to Pixel 9 series). It includes bug fixes for the Google Pixel line, which includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and even the Pixel 8a. Google mentions that all devices receive general improvements for performance and stability, as well as enhancements to UI animations and transitions.

Also Read: Beats x Kim Kardashian: Studio Pro headphones and Beats Pill speaker launched in India- All details

More about Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Porcelain

Porcelain 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

Here's Everything That's Been Fixed For The Google Pixel 9 Series And The Pixel 8a:

It fixes an issue with Bluetooth range under specific conditions.

It resolves camera bugs that occurred when the camera was tilted while zooming between cameras under certain conditions.

When it comes to the keyboard, it fixes the dismiss button issue that appeared under certain conditions.

Fix for Google Pixel 8a: This update also fixes a bug with the Pixel 8a that caused issues with screen brightness flickering under specific conditions.

Also Read: iQOO 13 confirmed to launch in India on this date: Colour options and other key specs revealed

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Google Pixel November 2024 Update: Which Devices Are Eligible?

Google says the November 2024 update is available for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

This update has the build number AP3A.241105.007 for the Pixel 6 to Pixel 8 series. For the Pixel 9, the build number is AP3A.241105.008. All eligible Google Pixel smartphones running Android 15 can get this update.

To download the update, go to Settings > System > Software Update > System Update, and then install the update.

Also Read: GTA 6 still on track for fall 2025 release; GTA 5 surpasses 205 million sales