Google squashes major Pixel 9 bugs with the November 2024 update: Here’s what’s new

Google is back with the November 2024 update for all eligible Pixel devices. Here's what's in store.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 07 2024, 14:14 IST
Google squashes major Pixel 9 bugs with the November 2024 update: Here’s what’s new
Google has addressed a slew of bugs as part of the November 2024 update. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

After October's Android 15 update, which was accompanied by a massive feature drop for the Google Pixel devices, Google is back with the November 2024 update for all eligible Pixel devices (Pixel 6 to Pixel 9 series). It includes bug fixes for the Google Pixel line, which includes the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and even the Pixel 8a. Google mentions that all devices receive general improvements for performance and stability, as well as enhancements to UI animations and transitions.

Also Read: Beats x Kim Kardashian: Studio Pro headphones and Beats Pill speaker launched in India- All details

More about Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
  • Porcelain
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹124,999
Check details
See full Specifications

Here's Everything That's Been Fixed For The Google Pixel 9 Series And The Pixel 8a:

  • It fixes an issue with Bluetooth range under specific conditions.
  • It resolves camera bugs that occurred when the camera was tilted while zooming between cameras under certain conditions.
  • When it comes to the keyboard, it fixes the dismiss button issue that appeared under certain conditions. 
  • Fix for Google Pixel 8a: This update also fixes a bug with the Pixel 8a that caused issues with screen brightness flickering under specific conditions.

Also Read: iQOO 13 confirmed to launch in India on this date: Colour options and other key specs revealed

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Google Pixel November 2024 Update: Which Devices Are Eligible?

Google says the November 2024 update is available for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

This update has the build number AP3A.241105.007 for the Pixel 6 to Pixel 8 series. For the Pixel 9, the build number is AP3A.241105.008. All eligible Google Pixel smartphones running Android 15 can get this update.

To download the update, go to Settings > System > Software Update > System Update, and then install the update.

Also Read: GTA 6 still on track for fall 2025 release; GTA 5 surpasses 205 million sales

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 14:14 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News Google squashes major Pixel 9 bugs with the November 2024 update: Here’s what’s new
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 still on track for fall 2025 release; GTA 5 surpasses 205 million sales
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: Bonus event for free diamonds

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 7: Avail free diamonds from 100% Bonus Top-Up event
Steam launches new game recording tool

Steam launches new game recording tool: Capture, edit, and share gameplay easily without third-party apps
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with Switch games, company confirms. Here’s what we know
Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

How to obtain the explosive rifle in Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets