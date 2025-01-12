Samsung Unpacked 2025 on January 22: Galaxy S25 price is…

Samsung has officially confirmed that its annual Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on 22 January 2025. The tech giant is set to introduce its highly anticipated flagship Galaxy S25 series, comprising the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Speculation also hints at a possible fourth model, the Galaxy S25 Slim, which could make its debut alongside the core line-up.

Leaked European Pricing Reveals Expected Cost of Galaxy S25 Series

Ahead of the official launch, leaked pricing details from Europe have surfaced, providing a glimpse into the potential cost of the Galaxy S25 range. Although prices may vary across regions, the European listings offer a strong indication of what customers can expect.

Galaxy S25 : Starting at €964 for the 128GB model (approx. ₹ 85,000), with the 256GB and 512GB variants priced at €1,026 ( ₹ 91,000) and €1,151 (Rs1,01,000) respectively.

: Starting at €964 for the 128GB model (approx. 85,000), with the 256GB and 512GB variants priced at €1,026 ( 91,000) and €1,151 (Rs1,01,000) respectively. Galaxy S25+ : Beginning at €1,235 ( ₹ 1,09,000) for the 256GB version, increasing to €1,359 ( ₹ 1,20,000) for the 512GB model.

: Beginning at €1,235 ( 1,09,000) for the 256GB version, increasing to €1,359 ( 1,20,000) for the 512GB model. Galaxy S25 Ultra: Expected to start at €1,557 ( ₹ 1,38,000) with the premium 1TB variant potentially reaching €1,930 ( ₹ 1,70,000).

Expected Storage Configurations and Colour Options for Galaxy S25 Series

Leaks also provide insight into the storage and colour variants for the Galaxy S25 models:

Galaxy S25 : Available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

: Available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. Galaxy S25+ : Likely to offer 256GB and 512GB models, omitting the 128GB variant.

: Likely to offer 256GB and 512GB models, omitting the 128GB variant. Galaxy S25 Ultra: Could boast storage options up to 1TB.

In terms of aesthetics, the Galaxy S25 and S25+ may be offered in icy blue, mint, navy, and silver shades. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature premium finishes, including titanium black, titanium grey, and titanium silver blue.

OneUI7 and Exclusive Pre-Reservation Benefits

Samsung is also anticipated to unveil its latest OneUI7 interface at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Pre-reservations for the Galaxy S25 series have commenced in India, offering early buyers exclusive benefits worth ₹5,000. Customers pre-ordering the devices can enjoy unique colour options, customisable RAM and storage configurations, and enhanced trade-in values for older devices.

Stay tuned for more updates as Samsung gears up for the grand reveal of the Galaxy S25 series on 22 January 2025.