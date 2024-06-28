Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may feature curved edges and thinnest design- All details

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently in development to launch next year. As the launch time nears, leaks and rumours surrounding the device are growing with day passing. These leaks give us an idea about what Samsung might be planning for the next generation of its flagship S-series devices. In a recent rumour, it was revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's weight will be substantially reduced and that it will feature curved edges similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra weight and design

An X user who goes by the name of Ice Universe has shared a post claiming that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will weigh less in comparison to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The tipster said that they are 100 percent sure of the rumour and we will likely see the “thinnest” Galaxy Ultra variant. Apart from weight, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely feature curved edges instead of flat edges like the current Ultra model. The tipster said, “It's really rounded!” confirming the rumours.

In a separate leak, it was tipped that the upcoming Ultra variant will be 8.4mm thick, making it the thinnest version ever announced. However, we must also note that the claims are based on rumours and do not provide any conclusive evidence till Samsung makes an official announcement regarding the design, weight, and other specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra expected specs

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with up to 3000nits of peak brightness. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC that will debut this year. Additionally, the smartphone may come with some camera upgrades such as a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be backed by a 5500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

The confirmed specs of the smartphone are expected to be revealed in the first half of 2025.

