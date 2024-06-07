Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone enters development stage: Here’s what to expect- Camera, processor and more

After the success of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and the introduction of Galaxy AI, the company has shifted all its focus to the next year's Galaxy S25 series. A new report highlights that Samsung have already officially started working on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. While the official announcement of the smartphone is still six months away, Samsung is ready to bring the new generation of S-series to the market next year. Know what the new leak reveals about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

According to an Android Headline report, the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra was spotted on the IMEI database with model number SM-S938U. It is suggested that the “U” present in the model number denotes “US”. However, the smartphone will be available in the global market as well. The report also highlighted that Samsung may have been planning to expand its popular flagship smartphones to several regions of the world.

While the leak did not provide any information on specifications and features, but it highlighted that the chipset for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series may vary based on the region. This means in some countries the smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, especially in the US. whereas, in some locations, the Galaxy S25 series may be equipped with Exynos 2500. This strategy was also followed with the Galaxy S24 series, where the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus feature Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets based on region.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra expected specs

Based on rumours from a tipster named Ice Universe, the Galaxy S25 Ultra may sport a quad-camera setup that is expected to include a 200 MP main camera, 50 MP Ultra Wide camera, 50 MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and 50 MP super telephoto with 5x optical zoom. Another tipster also revealed that Samsung may integrate UFS 4.1 storage for the Ultra variant next year. It may also come with 16GB RAM and 512G and 1TB storage options.

As the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is still in its early stages of development, we will have to patiently wait and see what Samsung has planned for next year's S-series smartphone.

