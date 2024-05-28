 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to come with big camera upgrades- All details | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to come with big camera upgrades- All details

Recent leaks reveal that the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra will maintain its quad-camera setup with notable enhancements to the ultrawide and telephoto sensors, positioning it among the top camera phones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 28 2024, 07:46 IST
Galaxy S25 Ultra
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature significant camera upgrades, including a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP 3x telephoto sensor, according to recent leaks. (samsung)

Recent leaks about the upcoming Galaxy S25 series continue to surface, even though the phones are anticipated to launch in January 2025. The latest rumor, shared by renowned leaker Ice Universe on Weibo, focuses on the Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera setup.

Quad Camera Setup Maintained

Contrary to earlier speculation by some leakers that Samsung might switch to a triple-camera system for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Ice Universe has confirmed that the device will retain its quad-camera configuration. This information aligns with previous refutations by Ice Universe regarding the potential shift to fewer cameras.

More about Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.92 inches Display Size
₹97,990
Check details
See full Specifications
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Sensor Upgrades

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to keep its 200MP main camera and 50MP 5x zoom camera. Significant upgrades, however, are rumoured for the ultrawide and 3x telephoto sensors. The tipster claims that the S25 Ultra will feature a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP 3x telephoto camera.

The upgrade to a 50MP 3x telephoto sensor marks a notable improvement, as Samsung has been using a 10MP 3x sensor since the Galaxy S21 Ultra. A higher-resolution telephoto camera would enable pixel-binning, enhancing low-light performance for 3x and portrait shots. Additionally, the increased megapixel count could improve hybrid zoom quality between 3x and 5x. The enhanced sensor may also support macro photography, providing detailed close-up images.

The introduction of a 50MP ultrawide camera would position the Galaxy S25 Ultra among the top camera phones, joining the ranks of devices like the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Xiaomi 14 series. These phones utilize high-resolution ultrawide sensors with pixel-binning technology to improve low-light image quality. The 50MP ultrawide camera could also support 8K ultrawide video recording, offering enhanced video capabilities.

While the Galaxy S25 Ultra is still months away from its expected launch, the rumored camera upgrades suggest that Samsung is focusing on enhancing image quality and versatility. The reported improvements to the ultrawide and telephoto sensors could position the S25 Ultra as a strong contender in the high-end smartphone market. As always, these leaks should be taken with a grain of caution until official announcements are made.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 May, 07:46 IST
Tags:
Trending: samsung galaxy z fold 6 launch: design, processor, cameras and more- here’s what to expect samsung galaxy z flip 6 leaks: check out expected specs, features, launch date, more oneplus nord 4 launch in india : from snapdragon chipset to android 14, know what's coming realme gt 6t review: all-rounder with good battery life at 30,999 samsung galaxy unpacked 2024: from galaxy z fold 6 and z flip 6 to galaxy watch 7- know what’s coming vivo s19 and s19 pro launch date announced: pro model camera features and specs revealed infinix note 40 5g launched: check price, specs, features and more realme gt 6t to poco f6: powerful gaming smartphones launched this week smartphones are now the 4th largest export item in india with 42% growth in 2024- report oneplus nord ce 4 gets software update to tackle overheating issues and boost performance- details
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to come with big camera upgrades- All details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 fan made collector's edition concept sparks excitement and speculation across social media

GTA 6 fan made collector's edition concept sparks excitement and speculation across social media
GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here’s everything you need to know about

GTA 6: Release date, main characters and more unveiled - Here’s everything you need to know about
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced; First trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced, first trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision
GTA 6 release delayed to avoid Cyberpunk mishap, insider reveals Rockstar Games strategic move

GTA 6 release delayed to avoid Cyberpunk mishap, insider reveals Rockstar Games strategic move
GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Tecno Camon 30 5G series launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,999- Specs, camera and all details

Tecno Camon 30 5G series launched in India at 22,999- Specs, camera and all details
GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists

GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
Vivo Y18, Vivo Y18e launched in India: Know their prices, specs and other details

Vivo Y18, Vivo Y18e launched in India: Know their prices, specs and other details

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets