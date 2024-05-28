Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to come with big camera upgrades- All details

Recent leaks about the upcoming Galaxy S25 series continue to surface, even though the phones are anticipated to launch in January 2025. The latest rumor, shared by renowned leaker Ice Universe on Weibo, focuses on the Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera setup.

Quad Camera Setup Maintained

Contrary to earlier speculation by some leakers that Samsung might switch to a triple-camera system for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Ice Universe has confirmed that the device will retain its quad-camera configuration. This information aligns with previous refutations by Ice Universe regarding the potential shift to fewer cameras.

Sensor Upgrades

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to keep its 200MP main camera and 50MP 5x zoom camera. Significant upgrades, however, are rumoured for the ultrawide and 3x telephoto sensors. The tipster claims that the S25 Ultra will feature a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP 3x telephoto camera.

The upgrade to a 50MP 3x telephoto sensor marks a notable improvement, as Samsung has been using a 10MP 3x sensor since the Galaxy S21 Ultra. A higher-resolution telephoto camera would enable pixel-binning, enhancing low-light performance for 3x and portrait shots. Additionally, the increased megapixel count could improve hybrid zoom quality between 3x and 5x. The enhanced sensor may also support macro photography, providing detailed close-up images.

The introduction of a 50MP ultrawide camera would position the Galaxy S25 Ultra among the top camera phones, joining the ranks of devices like the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Xiaomi 14 series. These phones utilize high-resolution ultrawide sensors with pixel-binning technology to improve low-light image quality. The 50MP ultrawide camera could also support 8K ultrawide video recording, offering enhanced video capabilities.

While the Galaxy S25 Ultra is still months away from its expected launch, the rumored camera upgrades suggest that Samsung is focusing on enhancing image quality and versatility. The reported improvements to the ultrawide and telephoto sensors could position the S25 Ultra as a strong contender in the high-end smartphone market. As always, these leaks should be taken with a grain of caution until official announcements are made.

