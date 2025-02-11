Samsung Galaxy S26 could bring this big shift from the S25 series: Details here

Samsung finally released the Galaxy S25 series in January, consisting of the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The good thing about all three phones this year is that they are all powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. Every model in the series uses the same processor worldwide, meaning Samsung has not introduced the Exynos 2500 chipset in any Galaxy S25 series model whatsoever. This actually made a lot of fans happy because the Snapdragon 8 Elite, in its current form, is certainly a top-end processor. It even outperforms Apple's A18 Pro in benchmarks.

However, when it comes to the next Galaxy S26 series, things may not remain the same. Why? Well, according to a new report by The Bell from South Korea, Samsung may return to Exynos chipsets.

Galaxy S26 Series Going Back To Exynos? Here's What We Know

The Bell suggests that the Galaxy S26 series is expected to bring back Exynos chipsets. This is because the Exynos 2600 chipset, the successor to the Exynos 2500, is reportedly on schedule, with yield rates expected to be around 30%. If conditions are favourable, the chipset may be ready for Q4 2025, potentially making its way into the Galaxy S26 devices, which are expected to launch in January 2026 (early 2026).

Is This Bad News?

While this may not necessarily be bad news, the common perception is that Snapdragon chipsets are more stable, reliable, and powerful than their Exynos counterparts. However, Samsung is reportedly using its SF2 2-nm process for the Exynos 2600, which would be a significant upgrade compared to the current 3-nm SF3 process. This is expected to bring notable improvements in performance, efficiency, and reliability.

Therefore, having the Exynos 2600 in all or select models of the Galaxy S26 lineup may not be a deal-breaker. That being said, it will be interesting to see if Samsung can change public perception, as Snapdragon chipsets are still generally preferred for their premium performance, richer features, and superior power.

