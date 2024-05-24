OnePlus Open 2 to launch in early 2025 with improved foldable display- Report

OnePlus had a major success with its first generation of foldable smartphones with one of the best display technology and slim design. In 2024, the company is expected to launch the OnePlus Open 2 in the second half of the year. However, it was reported that OnePlus is running behind the schedule. Now, a new report has come forward that claims that the OnePlus Open 2 will be unveiled in early 2025 with an improved display crease. Know what OnePlus has in store for the next generation of foldable smartphones.

OnePlus Open 2 launch delay

The Digital Chat Station shared a Weibo post claiming that the OnePlus Open 2 will be announced in the first quarter of 2025. Earlier, the first generation of OpenPlus Open was announced in October 2023. Therefore, the next generation was also expected to be unveiled around a similar timeline. But, the launch has been delayed by a few months now, and it will likely debut early next year.

Although the launch has been delayed, the OnePlus Open 2 may come with major hardware upgrades. It is speculated that the smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor in place of the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Therefore, this may offer a wide spectrum of new features and advanced capabilities. Apart from the processor, OnePlus is also reportedly working on bringing an improved crease-free foldable display for the OnePlus Open 2 that may become the talk of the town in the foldable smartphone market.

The tipster highlighted that OnePlus is developing a “super flat” glass for the inner display which will have less crease than the first generation of the OnePlus Open. It is also possible that the company may bring design changes to make the device more monumental in the foldable segment. However, note that OnePlus has not made any official claims about its launch date or suspected delay. Therefore, we must wait for any announcement from the company regarding its next generation of foldable smartphone.

