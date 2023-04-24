Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price drops to just 43749 on Flipkart!

If foldable smartphones are your thing, then there are several great options to choose from nowadays. In the world of generic smartphones, foldable smartphones have taken over and offer something unique. Samsung has dominated the foldable smartphone market for the last few years with its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series which offer premium specs, flagship performance and great cameras.

Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Flip 3 in 2021 and it is still an excellent device with a unique design and powerful specs. Although foldable smartphones usually cost a fortune, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be bought at a steal price thanks to this latest Flipkart offer. Check offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 discount

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is originally priced at Rs. 95999 as per the Flipkart listing. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer on it where it can be yours for just Rs. 43749! Here's how.

Flipkart is initially offering a humongous discount of Rs. 26000 on Galaxy Z Flip 3 after which it is available for just Rs. 69999. That's not all. You can further reduce the price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 using exchange offers and bank benefits.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Exchange Offer

Flipkart is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. You can get up to Rs. 26250 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to just Rs. 43749!

However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bank Offers

Customers can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card. Moreover, you can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Lastly, purchase now & get a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.