Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price drops to just 43749 on Flipkart!

Grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a massive discount on Flipkart, in addition to exchange offers and bank benefits. Check out the offer details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 24 2023, 09:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
There's an amazing offer live on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 by Flipkart. (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
There's an amazing offer live on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 by Flipkart. (Unsplash)

If foldable smartphones are your thing, then there are several great options to choose from nowadays. In the world of generic smartphones, foldable smartphones have taken over and offer something unique. Samsung has dominated the foldable smartphone market for the last few years with its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip series which offer premium specs, flagship performance and great cameras.

Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Flip 3 in 2021 and it is still an excellent device with a unique design and powerful specs. Although foldable smartphones usually cost a fortune, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 can be bought at a steal price thanks to this latest Flipkart offer. Check offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 discount

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is originally priced at Rs. 95999 as per the Flipkart listing. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer on it where it can be yours for just Rs. 43749! Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Flipkart is initially offering a humongous discount of Rs. 26000 on Galaxy Z Flip 3 after which it is available for just Rs. 69999. That's not all. You can further reduce the price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 using exchange offers and bank benefits.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Exchange Offer

Flipkart is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. You can get up to Rs. 26250 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to just Rs. 43749!

However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bank Offers

Customers can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card. Moreover, you can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Lastly, purchase now & get a surprise cashback coupon valid till November 2023.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 09:32 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price drops to just 43749 on Flipkart!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets