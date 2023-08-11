Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5 to be available earlier than expected: Check price, details

Samsung has reached a big milestone with its latest offering in foldables. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, these two devices have witnessed a positive response from consumers with 100,000 pre-bookings recorded in India within the initial 28 hours of availability, as per the company. As a gesture of appreciation towards its pre-booked customers, Samsung has announced that it will be initiating early deliveries of these flagship foldable smartphones starting from August 11. Pre-bookings for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold5 commenced on July 27, 2023, and the devices are set to hit the market for sale on August 18, 2023.

JB Park, the president, and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, expressed his satisfaction with the success of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, highlighting the enthusiastic response from Indian consumers towards their latest offerings. Park said that these new devices would play a significant role in popularising foldable smartphones and further strengthen Samsung's leadership position in the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 Features

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers a stylish and distinctive foldable experience within a compact, pocket-sized design, catering to those who value self-expression. Notably, the outer screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been expanded to 3.78 times its previous size, enhancing usability like never before. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 presents itself as a productivity-centric smartphone, boasting a large screen that delivers unparalleled performance within the Galaxy Z series. Notably, it stands out as the thinnest and lightest Samsung Fold iteration to date.

Both the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 feature IPX8 support, durable aircraft-grade Armour Aluminum frames, and the robust Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is applied to both the Flex Window and the back cover of the devices. Additionally, these new models incorporate an integrated hinge module, coupled with a dual rail structure that effectively diffuses external impacts.

Price and Availability

The Galaxy Z Flip5 starts at Rs. 99,999 for the 8/256 GB variant, while the Galaxy Z Fold5 is available from Rs. 154,999 for the 12/256 GB model. Customers who pre-book the Galaxy Z Flip5 will enjoy benefits worth Rs. 20,000, while those pre-booking the Galaxy Z Fold5 will receive benefits worth Rs. 23,000. Both devices can be pre-booked through a variety of leading online and offline retail outlets, catering to a wide range of consumers.