Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 colour, price, design leaked ahead of July 10 Unpacked event
New leaks reveal detailed renders of Samsung's upcoming foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, ahead of their anticipated launch event on July 10.
Ahead of its upcoming launch event on July 10, new leaks have unveiled Samsung's latest foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, in extensive detail. The leaks, which surfaced today via renowned leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) on X and a Substack newsletter, include a series of renders showcasing these innovative gadgets, 9to5Google reported.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6: Leaked Images Reveal New Design Elements
The leaked images provide a comprehensive look at the Galaxy Z Fold 6, highlighting its newly widened aspect ratio for both the inner and outer displays. Notably, the device boasts a squarer design with significantly reduced bezels on the outer screen and a slimmer hinge compared to its predecessor. Rendered in silver and dark navy blue, these images offer the clearest view yet of Samsung's foldable flagship.
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Icy Blue
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Celestine Blue
- 4 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Awesome Iceblue
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
Also read: iPhone 16 may come with a big surprise from Apple for those worried about battery life, thanks to European Union
mobile to buy?
Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is depicted in light blue and tinted silver variants, the latter resembling the Titanium Gray of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This aligns with earlier speculation suggesting the use of titanium in the device's construction.
Anticipated upgrades for both models include a shift to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, promising enhanced performance. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is slated to deliver improved battery life, while the Z Fold 6 will feature a thinner profile and optimised aspect ratio. Despite these advancements, consumers in the US can expect a $100 price hike.
Also read: Xiaomi 15 Pro specs leak: Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, new camera setup, larger battery expected
Pre-order Benefits and Upcoming Launch
Samsung has already opened reservations for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 on its website. Those who reserve early can benefit from a $50 credit and potential savings up to $1,500, with no obligation to purchase. Additionally, registration automatically enters participants into a sweepstake for a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung credit.
Also read: Oppo Reno 12 5G series AI features and Flipkart availability confirmed: All details
These leaks have generated considerable excitement among tech enthusiasts eagerly awaiting Samsung's latest innovations in the foldable phone market. With the official launch just around the corner, all eyes are on Samsung to deliver on its promises of advanced design and functionality.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71719558979832