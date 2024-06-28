 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 colour, price, design leaked ahead of July 10 Unpacked event | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 colour, price, design leaked ahead of July 10 Unpacked event

New leaks reveal detailed renders of Samsung's upcoming foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, ahead of their anticipated launch event on July 10.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 28 2024, 12:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 unfold in detailed leaks ahead of launch. (Bloomberg)

Ahead of its upcoming launch event on July 10, new leaks have unveiled Samsung's latest foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, in extensive detail. The leaks, which surfaced today via renowned leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) on X and a Substack newsletter, include a series of renders showcasing these innovative gadgets, 9to5Google reported

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6: Leaked Images Reveal New Design Elements

The leaked images provide a comprehensive look at the Galaxy Z Fold 6, highlighting its newly widened aspect ratio for both the inner and outer displays. Notably, the device boasts a squarer design with significantly reduced bezels on the outer screen and a slimmer hinge compared to its predecessor. Rendered in silver and dark navy blue, these images offer the clearest view yet of Samsung's foldable flagship.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is depicted in light blue and tinted silver variants, the latter resembling the Titanium Gray of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This aligns with earlier speculation suggesting the use of titanium in the device's construction.

Anticipated upgrades for both models include a shift to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, promising enhanced performance. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is slated to deliver improved battery life, while the Z Fold 6 will feature a thinner profile and optimised aspect ratio. Despite these advancements, consumers in the US can expect a $100 price hike.

Pre-order Benefits and Upcoming Launch

Samsung has already opened reservations for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 on its website. Those who reserve early can benefit from a $50 credit and potential savings up to $1,500, with no obligation to purchase. Additionally, registration automatically enters participants into a sweepstake for a chance to win a $5,000 Samsung credit.

These leaks have generated considerable excitement among tech enthusiasts eagerly awaiting Samsung's latest innovations in the foldable phone market. With the official launch just around the corner, all eyes are on Samsung to deliver on its promises of advanced design and functionality.

First Published Date: 28 Jun, 12:52 IST
