Oppo Reno 12 5G series AI features and Flipkart availability confirmed: All details

Oppo Reno 12 5G and Reno 12 Pro 5G are expected to debut soon in India. As we are waiting for the official launch date to be announced, Oppo has already started teasing the smartphone with its AI features. The upcoming AI features on the Oppo Reno 12 series are expected to be similar to the Chinese variants of the Reno 12 series. Additionally, it is also confirmed that the Oppo Reno 12 5G series will go on sale on Flipkart after the official announcement. Know what's coming ahead of the launch.

Oppo Reno 12 5G series AI features

According to Oppo's dedicated page for the Reno 12 5G series, the smartphones are expected to include several AI features. The tagline of the smartphone says, “Your everyday AI companion.” With the Reno 12 5G series, the company is offering GenAI features such as AI Eraser 2.0 that enable users to circle the unwanted object or person from the image swiftly. It also comes with an AI studio, enabling users to create an artificial portrait of themselves. The camera will also include a feature called AI Best Face that keeps you in sync during group photos.

Additionally, it comes with more AI features such as AI recording summary, AI summary, AI link boast, and the industry-first BeaconLink that will allow users to stay connected via Bluetooth when there is no network connection. Reno 12 series will also include AI Clear Voice, AI Writer and AI Speak powered by Google Gemini. These are some of the advanced AI features that the company is offering, however, Oppo is yet to reveal if these features are on-device or are running cloud processing.

Oppo Reno 12 5G series expected specs

The Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are expected to feature a triple camera setup that may consist of two 50MP sensors and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, the smartphone may come with a 50MP selfie camera. The Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro will likely be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition SoC and Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition chipset. Lastly, the smartphones may feature a 5000mAh battery, however, the official specs will be revealed during the launch.

