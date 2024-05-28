Samsung set to unveil Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 alongside rumoured Galaxy Watch X in Paris launch event

Samsung plans to unveil its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Flip 6, during an event scheduled for July 10 in Paris. This announcement comes as anticipation builds around the tech giant's new lineup, poised to hit the market this summer.

The Rumored Galaxy Watch X

Rumours suggest that Samsung isn't stopping there with its product releases. Speculation is rife about the introduction of a premium smartwatch, purportedly named the Galaxy Watch X. If reports hold true, this wearable could boast a longer battery life compared to its predecessors, potentially making it the flagship smartwatch of the year for Samsung.

You may be interested in 6% OFF 6% OFF Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Icy Blue

Icy Blue 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 4% OFF 4% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 9% OFF 9% OFF Samsung Galaxy A35 Awesome Iceblue

Awesome Iceblue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 20% OFF 20% OFF Samsung Galaxy M15 Celestine Blue

Celestine Blue 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to come with big camera upgrades- All details

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Insiders point to Paris as the chosen venue for the unveiling, citing the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics as a strategic backdrop for Samsung's announcement. The global tech giant, a significant sponsor of the games, aims to capitalise on the event's momentum.

Recent Leaks and Advancements:

Recent leaks hint at advancements in the new devices, promising sleeker designs and integration of Galaxy AI, similar to the technology featured in the earlier Galaxy S24 series. However, specifics regarding any new AI capabilities remain undisclosed.

Also read: Xiaomi 14 CIVI India launch date confirmed: Check out expected specs, features, more

In a departure from tradition, Samsung has opted for a July launch this year, breaking from its usual August unveiling of new Galaxy Z models. Alongside the foldables, Samsung enthusiasts can anticipate the debut of the Galaxy Ring, a smart ring tailored for monitoring health metrics. The accessory, teased at earlier events, is expected to offer versatility with nine size options and a choice of three colours.

Also read: Nothing Phone 2a new Yellow, Red colour variants expected: Know what's coming

Exciting Product Lineup

Furthermore, the event is likely to showcase the Galaxy Watch7 and a high-end model designed for outdoor activities, possibly succeeding the Galaxy Watch5 Pro from 2023. Adding to the excitement, reports suggest a significant redesign for the Galaxy Buds 3, drawing comparisons to Apple's AirPods. This marks the first major overhaul of the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) buds since their initial launch in 2019, promising a fresh look for Samsung's audio offerings.