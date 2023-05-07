Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 launching in August! To get new droplet hinge

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is expected to launch in the month of August 2023. From new droplet hinge to 120Hz AMOLED display- here is what the phone could get.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 07 2023, 15:03 IST
Here is what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is expected to feature. (HT Tech)

Do you want to try your hands on a foldable smartphone? There are limited options of foldable smartphones in the market right now from companies like Samsung, Oppo, among others and they are a bit expensive. However, this year two companies have forayed into the forlable smartphone segment namely Techno, and Google. The latter is all set to launch the Pixel Fold on May 10. And now, as per the latest details, Samsung is also planning to launch the Galaxy Z Fold5 in the month of August 2023.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 will be the successor of the Galaxy Z Fold4 and is expected to bring several exciting features. The device is being said to get a new droplet hinge because of which when the phone will be closed there will be no gap. Running on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the phone is likely to get an outer display of 6.2 inch while the inner display will be of 7.6 inch. Also, both the screens will be AMOLED and will support a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Meanwhile, it has also been informed that the phone will house a triple rear camera setup of 50MP main camera along with 12MP ultra wide lens and a 10MP 3X OIS. The Galaxy Z Fold5 will also get a 12MP selfie camera. The phone will be water and dust resistant as it will get an IPX8 rating. The phone will run on Android 13 and will support 25W charging.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Informing about the same and sharing the insights, a leakster named Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) tweeted, "Galaxy Z Fold 5 : • New Droplet hinge, so there will be no gap when closed • outer : 6.2" ; inner : 7.6" both 120Hz Amoled • SD 8 Gen 2 for galaxy • 50MP OIS + 12MP UW + 10MP 3X OIS, 12MP front camera • GG Victus 2, IPX8 • wireless, 25W charging • Android 13 , improved UDC... Launch ~August."

First Published Date: 07 May, 15:03 IST
