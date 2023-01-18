 Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A52

    Samsung Galaxy A52 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A52 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A52 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹19,999
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
    64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
    32 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v11
    Samsung Galaxy A52 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A52 price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A52 is Rs.22,999 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A52 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 37 Hours(4G)
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 25W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Yes
    • 4500 mAh
    • Up to 37 Hours(4G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Exmor RS
    • Single
    • F2.2
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F1.8
    • No
    • No
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    Design
    • Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
    • Dust proof
    • Back: Plastic
    • 75.1 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1 meter), IP67
    • 159.9 mm
    • 189 grams
    Display
    • 90 Hz
    • 800 nits
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Super AMOLED
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 405 ppi
    • 84.94 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:9
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • Galaxy A52
    • Samsung
    • Android v11
    • March 19, 2021 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • 8 nm
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    • Adreno 618
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 465 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 465)
    • 30.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+12+5+5 MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • Yes
    • Up to 102 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Samsung Galaxy A52 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A52 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy A52 price in India at 26,792 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A52?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A52?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy A52 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy A52 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy A52