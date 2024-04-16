 Samsung has good news for Galaxy S22 users: OneUI 6.1 update to bring latest Galaxy AI features and more | Mobile News

Samsung has good news for Galaxy S22 users: OneUI 6.1 update to bring latest Galaxy AI features and more

Samsung has announced the impending arrival of Galaxy AI features on Galaxy S22 series, Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 and other 2022 smartphones in an upcoming One UI 6.1 update.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Apr 16 2024, 14:05 IST
The Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and other 2022 flagships are set to benefit from Galaxy AI features. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

After commencing the rollout of its suite of AI features on the Galaxy S23 series a few weeks ago, Samsung has announced that it is bringing Galaxy AI to the Galaxy S22 series as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 smartphones next month. This was first reported in March although a few dark clouds were surrounding the possibility of AI features on older models due to the hardware limitations. But it seems like Samsung has found a way to breathe new life into its flagship smartphones from 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to get Galaxy AI

In a Samsung newsroompost, the South Korean smartphone maker announced that it is bringing the much-anticipated OneUI 6.1 update to even more Galaxy devices, promising AI experiences. Starting next month, the Galaxy AI services will be expanded to the company's 2022 flagship smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 devices. It is also bringing these features to the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

That said, not all of the Galaxy AI features will make it, with the super slo-mo feature being a notable exclusion. The company says that the following features will be available on the above-mentioned devices following the OneUI 6.1 update:

  1. Circle to Search with Google
  2. Chat Assist
  3. Interpreter
  4. Live Translate
  5. Note Assist
  6. Transcript Assist
  7. Browsing Assist
  8. Generative Edit
  9. Edit Suggestion
  10. AI-Generated Wallpaper

Thus, with the OneUI 6.1 update, Samsung's 2022 flagship smartphones will become the latest in line to receive Galaxy AI features, following its rollout on last year's flagships earlier this year. In March, the release of the OneUI 6.1 update brought these notable AI features to devices such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5, and the Galaxy S23 FE.

What is Galaxy AI?

Samsung unveiled its highly anticipated and latest tech innovation - Galaxy AI, at its Unpacked event in January this year. The tech giant says Galaxy AI introduces meaningful intelligence aimed at enhancing every part of life, especially the phone's most fundamental role - Communication. It has various features such as Interpreter, Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and Circle to Search.

First Published Date: 16 Apr, 14:04 IST
Samsung has good news for Galaxy S22 users: OneUI 6.1 update to bring latest Galaxy AI features and more
