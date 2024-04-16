Samsung has good news for Galaxy S22 users: OneUI 6.1 update to bring latest Galaxy AI features and more

After commencing the rollout of its suite of AI features on the Galaxy S23 series a few weeks ago, Samsung has announced that it is bringing Galaxy AI to the Galaxy S22 series as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 smartphones next month. This was first reported in March although a few dark clouds were surrounding the possibility of AI features on older models due to the hardware limitations. But it seems like Samsung has found a way to breathe new life into its flagship smartphones from 2022.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks roundup - all you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to get Galaxy AI

In a Samsung newsroompost, the South Korean smartphone maker announced that it is bringing the much-anticipated OneUI 6.1 update to even more Galaxy devices, promising AI experiences. Starting next month, the Galaxy AI services will be expanded to the company's 2022 flagship smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 devices. It is also bringing these features to the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

That said, not all of the Galaxy AI features will make it, with the super slo-mo feature being a notable exclusion. The company says that the following features will be available on the above-mentioned devices following the OneUI 6.1 update:

Circle to Search with Google Chat Assist Interpreter Live Translate Note Assist Transcript Assist Browsing Assist Generative Edit Edit Suggestion AI-Generated Wallpaper

Thus, with the OneUI 6.1 update, Samsung's 2022 flagship smartphones will become the latest in line to receive Galaxy AI features, following its rollout on last year's flagships earlier this year. In March, the release of the OneUI 6.1 update brought these notable AI features to devices such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5, and the Galaxy S23 FE.

What is Galaxy AI?

Samsung unveiled its highly anticipated and latest tech innovation - Galaxy AI, at its Unpacked event in January this year. The tech giant says Galaxy AI introduces meaningful intelligence aimed at enhancing every part of life, especially the phone's most fundamental role - Communication. It has various features such as Interpreter, Live Translate, Chat Assist, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, and Circle to Search.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!