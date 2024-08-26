 Samsung may bring double-foldable and rollable devices soon to market- All details | Mobile News

Samsung may bring double-foldable and rollable devices soon to market- All details

Samsung is in the works to develop double-foldable and rollable devices, know what the company executive said about the progression.

After successfully gaining attention in the foldable segment, the company is planning to develop double-foldable and rollable devices.

Samsung recently announced its sixth generation of foldable smartphones with Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 which gained a lot of traction. Over the years, Samsung has made one of the best and most trustworthy foldable smartphones, creating dominance in the industry. Now, a new report has come forward stating that Samsung has in works for developing double-foldable and rollable devices. Know what  Samsung executive Chung Yi said about its upcoming innovations. 

Samsung double-foldable devices

Huawei was recently rumoured to bring a double-foldable smartphone to the market, making it the first product in the category. While smartphone users wait for new innovations, Samsung also confirms its plans to develop double-foldable and rollable devices and that it is currently working on the planning.  Now, Phone Arena reported that Chung Yi, the Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Business Mobile/IT Display at Samsung said, “We are developing various form factor products, such as double-folding multi-foldables and rollables.”

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As the confirmations were made public, Samsung did not reveal any particular timeline for when these devices are expected to be launched for consumers. Additionally, it was not disclosed how much development has been done to introduce multi-foldable to the market. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what Samsung has in store for the users in the foldable smartphone market. 

Since Samsung has a stronghold in the foldable smartphone market, it may bring the products in near with careful consideration, since it has built its reputation in the market and there would be more expectations. However, with Huawei taking the lead, it may come as a surprise to the tech enthusiast, how other global smartphone brands are catching up to the trend and bringing innovative products to the market. 

We have been hearing about the concept of rollable smartphones for a long time now, and it is expected to be introduced in the coming years, reportedly in 2025. We have seen several prototypes with Motorola gaining much attention at the CES 2024. On the other hand, Apple is quite behind the race when it comes to foldable gadgets. 

