 Cheaper Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone may launch closer to iPhone 16 unveiling, suggests report | Mobile News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone may launch closer to iPhone 16 unveiling, suggests report

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone, which is rumoured to be a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, may launch in September or October, which is adjacent to the iPhone 16 unveiling.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 21 2024, 19:38 IST
Check out the speculated timeline for the launch of Samsung’s cheaper Galaxy foldable smartphone. (Bloomberg)

Over the past few months, we have been hearing about Samsung's entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 6 which is expected to be cheaper. Earlier, the smartphone was expected to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, but now it looks like the company is planning for a later launch which may collide with the announcement of Apple iPhone 16. So, now the question arises as to which smartphone will take the spotlight during launch. Know what Samsung has been planning for its cheaper version of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch

According to The Elec report, Samsung may kickstart the production of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the coming weeks for its launch in July. However, the entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 6 may debut in September or October which collides with the speculated launch timeline of the Apple iPhone 16 models. According to Apple's part trends, it launched its new generation of iPhone around September, and now we may see the competitive and cheaper version of the Samsung Foldable around the same time.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The rumors also claim that Samsung has planned for 200000 to 300000 units of shipments for the cheaper version of Galaxy Z Fold 6. We previously reported that the entry-level Samsung foldable would cost less than $800 and the smartphone may also not include a stylus functionality and it may come with a similar design and specs to Galaxy Z Fold 5. The smartphone is also expected to be thinner than the flagship Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung entry-level Galaxy Z Fold 6 specs

According to leaks, the cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The smartphone is also slated to be named the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE just the S-series “Fan Edition.” Note that the information is based on leaks and speculations, therefore, we will have to wait until the official launch or announcement by Samsung.

First Published Date: 21 Mar, 19:38 IST
