Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 announced- Know about discounts, offers, and more

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 starts on January 13, here’s everything you need to know about discounts, bank offers, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 08 2025, 08:53 IST
Check out the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale date, offers, and more. (Amazon)

Republic Day is just around the corner and the e-commerce platforms have already started to tease their upcoming sale offers. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale date was recently revealed along with deals, offers, and discounts on electronics items across several categories. Amazon's Republic Day Sale will commence on January 13, 2025, at 12 PM, therefore, if you are planning to buy any gadget, home appliance, or other electronic item then this would be the perfect opportunity to grab huge discounts. Know more about the  Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. 

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale date and offers

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will officially commence on January 13, 2025. However, for prime members, the sale will start 12 hours earlier, giving them early benefits of the sale. Amazon has also curated a microsite for the sale that gives us a glimpse of what deals and offers will be available during the sale. Apart from offers, Amazon has also revealed the discount prices of several products, so buyers can wishlist the desired items. 

According to Amazon's Republic Day Sale page, e-commerce will be providing exchange discounts of up to RS.45000 on smartphones, Rs.7000 on laptops, Rs.15000 on home appliances, and more. Buyers can also enjoy bank offers of 10 percent on  SBI Bank Credit and EMI transactions. With ICICI Amazon Pay credit card, buyers can avail 5% cashback and there are no-cost EMI options as well. 

In terms of discounted prices, the Amazon Echo Pop, Echo 4th gen, and Echo Show 8 will be available at a huge discounted price during the sale. The E-commerce platform has also revealed the offer price of these devices. Additionally, electronics and accessories will be available at up to 75% discount and up to 45% discount on mobile phones. In the coming days, Amazon will also reveal deal prices for several smartphones, laptops, tablets and other electronic devices. Therefore, keep an eye out for the revealed price for the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. 

First Published Date: 08 Jan, 08:53 IST
