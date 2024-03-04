Score big savings with Amazon’s iPhone 14 price cut! Check exciting discounts and offers

iPhones are known to be the best in the business, offering top-of-the-line features. This is bolstered by Apple's robust ecosystem that brings great interoperability between devices such as iPhone, Mac, iPad, and more. This ease of use is one of the primary reasons Apple's smartphones have become so popular. If you wish to enter the Apple ecosystem, it can be daunting to find a starting point. But don't fret, we've got you covered. The iPhone is one of the best entry points in the Apple ecosystem. So, if you're looking for a powerful iPhone on a budget, then check out the details of the iPhone 14 price cut that Amazon has introduced.

iPhone 14 price cut

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is originally priced at Rs. 69900 on Amazon, which is considered a premium price for a smartphone. However, you can grab the chance to get it with a hefty discount, in addition to other offers. Here's how.

Amazon has rolled out a 17 percent discount on the iPhone 14 which amounts to Rs. 10901. After this initial price drop, you can get it at a reduced price of Rs. 58999. Apart from this, you can further drive down the price of the smartphone with the help of additional exchange and bank offers on Amazon.

Other offers

Interested customers can avail the exchange offer which not only helps them to get rid of their old smartphones and get a discount on the new devices but also reduces their carbon footprint! Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 11250 on the iPhone 14.

Just so you know, the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. Customers should also enter their PIN Code and check the validity of this offer at their location.

While there are no bank offers live, you can take advantage of no-cost EMI offers that come in handy when you do not wish to pay the whole cost of the smartphone in one go.

