Struggling with slow iPhone 16 charging? Here's how to supercharge your iPhone in no time

Getting stuck with a slow charge can be frustrating, especially when you need your phone to be powered up quickly. The iPhone 16, with its large battery capacity, can take a while to recharge using the slowest charging methods, sometimes up to four hours. Fortunately, there's a way to bypass the waiting game. With the right tools and methods, you can charge your iPhone 16 from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes and reach a full charge in around two hours.

To fast charge your iPhone 16, you can use both wired USB-C and the latest wireless MagSafe chargers. Understanding which method is best for your needs will make a significant difference in charging time.

Buy Now More about Apple iPhone 16 Apple iPhone 16 Black

Black 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage See full Specifications

Also read: Best 5G phones under ₹15,000 in November 2024 from Nothing, Redmi, Vivo and more

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

First, it's important to recognize when your phone is charging slowly. If you notice it takes hours to go from 0% to 100%, then you're likely using a suboptimal charging method. This issue becomes more apparent if you're charging during the day and need a quick boost. However, if you typically charge overnight, the slower speed might not be as much of a concern.

Starting with iOS 18, Apple has introduced a feature that lets you know when you're using a slow charger. You can check this by going to Settings -> Battery, where the battery graph for the past 24 hours will show any instances of slow charging in orange.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch in March 2025: 5 key upgrades that you can expect

How to Fast Charge iPhone 16 Using USB-C

The iPhone 16 supports up to 27 watts of charging speed through a USB-C connection. To achieve this, you'll need a USB-C cable and a compatible charging brick. For the fastest charging, consider a 30-watt charger, such as the Mophie 30-watt charger or the Apple 35-watt dual charger. Using these accessories, you can charge your iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes, with a full charge taking about two hours.

Also read: iPhone 16 expected to get iOS 18.2 with new Apple AI features in early December: Report

If you don't have a 30-watt charger, a 20-watt charger works nearly as well, adding only about 15 minutes to the full charging time. It's important to note that you can use higher-wattage charging bricks, like the ones that come with MacBooks, but your iPhone will only draw a maximum of 27 watts, meaning no extra speed is gained.

How to Fast Charge iPhone 16 Wirelessly Using MagSafe

The iPhone 16 also supports wireless fast charging through MagSafe, a feature new to this model. To use it, you'll need a MagSafe charger designed for fast charging. Apple suggests using a 30-watt charger, although third-party options work just as well. With the new MagSafe charger, your iPhone 16 can charge wirelessly at speeds of up to 25 watts- faster than the older MagSafe and Qi chargers, which max out at 15 watts.

While wireless charging is slightly less efficient and can generate heat, it offers similar speed to wired charging, with a 0% to 50% charge achieved in about 30 minutes. Expect the full charge to take about two hours, though.