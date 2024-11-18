Struggling with slow iPhone 16 charging? Here's how to supercharge your iPhone in no time

Tired of waiting hours to charge your iPhone 16? Discover quick and easy ways to fast charge your device and get back to using it faster.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Nov 18 2024, 20:31 IST
iPhone 16: 5 facts to know about the newest iPhone in town
iPhone 16 charging
1/5 iPhone 16 does not get the iconic Apple sticker inside the box. As the company is inching closer to its goal of ditching plastic altogether, iPhone 16 series come in 100% fibre packaging. The company has also ditched stickers from the box as a part of Apple’s big plan to become carbon neutral by 2030. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
iPhone 16 charging
2/5 iPhone 16 comes with capability to capture Macro shots. The 12MP Ultra Wide camera with autofocus in iPhone 16 enables macro photography. The Ultra Wide camera is also claimed to gather up to 2.6x more light for higher image quality. Additionally, iPhone 16 now takes spatial photos and videos to help users relive memories on Apple Vision Pro. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
iPhone 16 charging
3/5 The new iPhone comes with next-generation Photographic Styles that help users locally adjust colour, highlights, and shadows in real time. Styles also have a deeper understanding of skin undertones, so users can personalise how they appear in photos. Unlike filters, which often use a one-size-fits-all approach by adding a colour to an entire scene, adjustments are applied to specific colours of a selected style.  (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
iPhone 16 charging
4/5 iPhone 16 also comes with a new feature called Audio Mix that allows users to adjust their sound after capture to focus on the voice of the person on camera, make it sound like the video was recorded inside a professional studio, or position vocal tracks in the front and environmental noises in surround sound.  (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
iPhone 16 charging
5/5 iPhone 16 is powered by the new A18 Bionic chip that is claimed to deliver a huge leap in performance and efficiency, enabling demanding AAA games, as well as a big boost in battery life. While using the device for a while, we were able to notice a slight jump in battery when compared to its predecessor. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
iPhone 16 charging
Struggling with slow iPhone 16 charging? Here's how to speed up the process with fast charging. (Bloomberg)

Getting stuck with a slow charge can be frustrating, especially when you need your phone to be powered up quickly. The iPhone 16, with its large battery capacity, can take a while to recharge using the slowest charging methods, sometimes up to four hours. Fortunately, there's a way to bypass the waiting game. With the right tools and methods, you can charge your iPhone 16 from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes and reach a full charge in around two hours. 

To fast charge your iPhone 16, you can use both wired USB-C and the latest wireless MagSafe chargers. Understanding which method is best for your needs will make a significant difference in charging time. 

First, it's important to recognize when your phone is charging slowly. If you notice it takes hours to go from 0% to 100%, then you're likely using a suboptimal charging method. This issue becomes more apparent if you're charging during the day and need a quick boost. However, if you typically charge overnight, the slower speed might not be as much of a concern.

Starting with iOS 18, Apple has introduced a feature that lets you know when you're using a slow charger. You can check this by going to Settings -> Battery, where the battery graph for the past 24 hours will show any instances of slow charging in orange.

How to Fast Charge iPhone 16 Using USB-C

The iPhone 16 supports up to 27 watts of charging speed through a USB-C connection. To achieve this, you'll need a USB-C cable and a compatible charging brick. For the fastest charging, consider a 30-watt charger, such as the Mophie 30-watt charger or the Apple 35-watt dual charger. Using these accessories, you can charge your iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes, with a full charge taking about two hours. 

If you don't have a 30-watt charger, a 20-watt charger works nearly as well, adding only about 15 minutes to the full charging time. It's important to note that you can use higher-wattage charging bricks, like the ones that come with MacBooks, but your iPhone will only draw a maximum of 27 watts, meaning no extra speed is gained.

How to Fast Charge iPhone 16 Wirelessly Using MagSafe

The iPhone 16 also supports wireless fast charging through MagSafe, a feature new to this model. To use it, you'll need a MagSafe charger designed for fast charging. Apple suggests using a 30-watt charger, although third-party options work just as well. With the new MagSafe charger, your iPhone 16 can charge wirelessly at speeds of up to 25 watts- faster than the older MagSafe and Qi chargers, which max out at 15 watts.

While wireless charging is slightly less efficient and can generate heat, it offers similar speed to wired charging, with a 0% to 50% charge achieved in about 30 minutes. Expect the full charge to take about two hours, though.

First Published Date: 18 Nov, 20:30 IST
