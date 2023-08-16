Surprise! iPhone 14 beats Pro, Galaxy S23 Ultra to become world’s best-selling OLED smartphone

iPhones are some of the most popular devices on the planet with over 1 billion users worldwide. Apple's devices are known for their top-of-the-line features, and premium hardware, although they cost a fortune. The Cupertino-based tech giant also has its own ecosystem where users can interact with multiple devices such as MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods seamlessly. The iPhone 14 series was launched in 2022 and among the most popular phones in the lineup were iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. However, as iPhone 15 launch date nears, things have changed drastically.

Shockingly, it is not the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is the best-selling Apple smartphone in the world, it is the plain vanilla iPhone 14 model that has climbed to the top.

Best-selling OLED smartphones: iPhone 14 tops the charts

The iPhone 14 has emerged as the world's best-selling OLED smartphone, even beating the top-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In the latest OLED Shipment report published by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), the iPhone 14 beat the likes of iPhone 14 Pro models, iPhone 13, and even the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to become the world's best-selling OLED smartphone in Q2 2023. This is in stark contrast to Q1 where the iPhone 14 Pro Max was positioned at the summit, followed by iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14.

Despite being nearly identical to the iPhone 13 in terms of design, features, and specifications, statistics reveal that the iPhone 14 is still the most popular today. It had a massive 15.3 percent revenue share in Q2 2023, as per the report. Shockingly, all the top four spots were taken by Apple's smartphones - iPhone 13 with 11.1 percent, iPhone 14 Pro Max with 10.7 percent, and the iPhone 14 Pro with 9.2 percent revenue share.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was ranked at the fifth spot, with a revenue share of just 5.2 percent.

However, overall, Apple's share reduced from 39 percent in Q1 2023 to 32 percent in Q2 2023. The report states that this is due to the imminent launch of the iPhone 15 series which has seen a reduced demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models. Samsung's share also went down from 26 percent in Q1 to 23 percent in Q2.