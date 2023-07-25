Throwback to the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3: The evolution of the Foldable revolution in modern smartphones

Samsung is gearing up to impress tech enthusiasts once again with its highly anticipated event, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, scheduled for July 26. The event holds the promise of revealing a lineup of cutting-edge devices, including new Android tablets, wearables, and, most thrillingly, the fifth generation of Samsung's folding phones. This year's Galaxy Unpacked is expected to be truly remarkable, showcasing innovative folding devices, extending the Galaxy Watch range, and introducing a new high-end tablet. Before we delve into the excitement of the upcoming event, let's take a moment to reflect on the impact of the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3, which revolutionised the world of modern smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 3: A dilemma

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event in Korea. Samsung skipped the name "Z Flip 2" to avoid confusion and to release it alongside the Galaxy Z Fold in the same year. The Galaxy Z Flip series is Samsung's budget foldable display smartphone lineup.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 received great reviews for its design and compact form factor. It improved upon the previous model with a more durable design, faster processor, and larger outer display. Samsung likes to match the names of its flagships, hence skipping the number two to align it with the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

As for the specs, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has two displays: a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED screen on the inside and a smaller 1.9-inch super AMOLED screen on the outside for notifications. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based OneUI 3.0.

The camera setup includes a 12MP wide-angle and 12MP ultra-wide-angle dual rear cameras, along with a 10MP front camera for selfies. The phone supports 5G and has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is IPX8 dust and water-resistant.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is equipped with stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos technology, and a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging support.

A journey through time: The history of the Galaxy Flip Series

The Galaxy Flip series has its roots in the early 2000s, a time when flip phones, also known as "clamshell" phones, were incredibly popular. These compact and stylish devices won the hearts of millions. However, with the rise of touchscreen and candy bar-style smartphones, the flip phone era faded away.

But Samsung saw an opportunity to bring back this classic design with a modern twist. In 2019, they introduced the first Samsung Galaxy Flip, a foldable smartphone with a flexible display. Although it faced some initial challenges, the device garnered significant attention and showcased Samsung's commitment to innovation while honouring its heritage.

User reactions to the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 were a rollercoaster of emotions on social media and tech forums. Some users were thrilled about the nostalgia and the concept of a cutting-edge flip phone, while others remained cautious, recalling reliability issues from the first iteration.

However, as reviewers and tech experts got their hands on the Flip 3, sentiments began to change. Reports of improved durability, enhanced user experience, and positive endorsements from influential tech personalities spread, generating more positive interest among potential buyers. The Galaxy Flip series had successfully captured attention once again, blending the charm of the past with the innovation of the future.