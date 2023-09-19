Icon

Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now

Check out the top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone right now including private browsing, and automatic clean up.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 19 2023, 18:00 IST
iOS 17
1/7 There is no need to buy a new iPhone every year. Instead, every year a new iOS update will transform your handset and make it like new. This year, iOS 17 will end up doing that. (Pexels)
iOS 17
2/7 Sadly, many really old iPhone models will not get the iOS 17 update.  (Unsplash)
iOS 17
3/7 So, if you own an iPhone 7, 1st-gen iPhone SE, or any earlier devices, it is certain that you won't be able to download iOS 17. (REUTERS)
iOS 17
4/7 As per a MacWorld report, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 will be compatible with the iOS 17 update. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/7 Some early leaks suggested that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X may lose support for iOS 17. But, as per a tipster on MacRumors Forums, said all iPhones that support iOS 16 will get iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
6/7 That means iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are also on the list of those iPhones which will get the iOS 17. (Pexels)
iOS 17
7/7 However, it just may be that the older iPhones may not be able to use a wide range of new features due to their old chipset and technology limitations. (Pixabay)
iOS 17
Install iOS 17 on your iPhone now and take advantage of all the new features. (Unsplash)

iOS 17 was released yesterday for iPhone users around the world, and it brings several new features to iPhones, in addition to bug fixes, and performance improvements. Apple, at its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, announced its next big update for iPhones, with new features such as StandBy, Contact Posters, Journal app, and more. However, there are several more features that were not given as much attention time on the stage by the top Apple executives but these can take your iPhone experience to the next level.

So, check out the top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone right now.

1. Automatic clean up

If you have multiple apps installed on your device, then you must know that signing in to each of them is quite a hassle as nearly most of the apps today require a 2-factor authentication code that needs to be entered. Unfortunately, this might result in your inbox being littered with 2FA codes and OTPs, all of which have to be manually deleted. Well, not anymore. With iOS 17, users can take advantage of the ‘Clean Up Automatically' feature that deletes verification codes in Messages and Mail after inserting them into AutoFill.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Live Voicemail

Cold callers and spammers can become a headache especially if you're busy at work or you're expecting an important call from someone. Fortunately, iOS 17 has a feature that can mitigate this issue. The new Live Voicemail feature allows you to avoid unwanted calls by providing a live transcription of incoming calls as people speak. Using this feature, you can let your iPhone direct any call to voicemail, but instead of rejecting it, you can first get a live transcription of what the person is saying.

3. Private browsing

With iOS 17, iPhone users can enjoy a private browsing experience on Safari. The new Private Browsing feature locks your private browsing windows with Face ID when you're not using them, away from prying eyes. It also blocks trackers from loading.

All of these iOS 17 features can not only make your browsing experience a bit more secure but also make using your iPhone a lot more convenient. Also, check out iOS 17 and its best new features that are available on iPhones now.

19 Sep, 17:10 IST
