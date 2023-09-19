Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now

iOS 17 was released yesterday for iPhone users around the world, and it brings several new features to iPhones, in addition to bug fixes, and performance improvements. Apple, at its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, announced its next big update for iPhones, with new features such as StandBy, Contact Posters, Journal app, and more. However, there are several more features that were not given as much attention time on the stage by the top Apple executives but these can take your iPhone experience to the next level.

So, check out the top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone right now.

1. Automatic clean up

If you have multiple apps installed on your device, then you must know that signing in to each of them is quite a hassle as nearly most of the apps today require a 2-factor authentication code that needs to be entered. Unfortunately, this might result in your inbox being littered with 2FA codes and OTPs, all of which have to be manually deleted. Well, not anymore. With iOS 17, users can take advantage of the ‘Clean Up Automatically' feature that deletes verification codes in Messages and Mail after inserting them into AutoFill.

2. Live Voicemail

Cold callers and spammers can become a headache especially if you're busy at work or you're expecting an important call from someone. Fortunately, iOS 17 has a feature that can mitigate this issue. The new Live Voicemail feature allows you to avoid unwanted calls by providing a live transcription of incoming calls as people speak. Using this feature, you can let your iPhone direct any call to voicemail, but instead of rejecting it, you can first get a live transcription of what the person is saying.

3. Private browsing

With iOS 17, iPhone users can enjoy a private browsing experience on Safari. The new Private Browsing feature locks your private browsing windows with Face ID when you're not using them, away from prying eyes. It also blocks trackers from loading.

All of these iOS 17 features can not only make your browsing experience a bit more secure but also make using your iPhone a lot more convenient. Also, check out iOS 17 and its best new features that are available on iPhones now.