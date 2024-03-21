Vivo T3 5G launched in India with 120Hz display: Check features, price and other details

Vivo launched its new T-series mid-range smartphone in India today, March 21. The smartphone is known as Vivo T3 5G which features MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. Vivo earlier revealed some of the smartphone features and specs to keep the excitement going. There were several rumors and speculations about the device. However now, the Vivo T3 5G is finally announced with its price, specifications, features, and sale date revealed. If you are looking for a feature-filled smartphone then check out what the Vivo T3 5G has in store for users.

Vivo T3 specification

The Vivo T3 5G features a 6.67-inch multi-touch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has 1800nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor which has an AnTuTu score of 734000. Vivo also claims that the chipset is faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, Dimensity 7050, and Dimensity 6050. In terms of storage, it comes with 8GB RAM and two storage variants of 128GB and 256 GB.

In terms of photography, the smartphone features a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP bokeh lens. On the front, it sports a 16 MP front camera for selfies. For lasting performance, the Vivo T3 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery and 44W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

Vivo T3 5G price and availability

The Vivo T3 5G is available in two color options: Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Vivo T3 5G is priced at Rs.17999. The 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs.19,999. You can get the smartphone from Flipkart starting from March 27, 2024, from 12 PM onwards. Flipkart is also offering a special discount on the Vivo T3. You can get Rs.2000 instant discount on HDFC and SBI bank cards. Additionally, you can also get up to Rs.2000 off while exchanging your old smartphone.

