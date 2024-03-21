 Vivo T3 5G launched in India with 120Hz display: Check features, price and other details | Mobile News

Vivo T3 5G launched in India with 120Hz display: Check features, price and other details

Vivo T3 5G has finally been launched today in India after weeks of anticipation. From features to price, know all about the new Vivo T3 5G.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 21 2024, 12:59 IST
Vivo T3 5G specs, price and much more leaked ahead of launch on March 21
Vivo T3
1/5 The new Vivo T3 will make its debut on March 21, 2024 in India. The smartphone is expected to launch in the mid-range segment with some new feature offerings. The company recently launched the Vivo V30 series, now another new device is set to launch this week. Have a look at what’s expected to come with the new Vivo T3.  (Vivo )
Vivo T3
2/5 According to reports, the Vivo T3 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it may offer up to 1800 nits of peak brightness, enabling users to use the smartphone during harsh sunlight conditions.  ( Vivo)
Vivo T3
3/5 The Vivo T3 will be likely equipped with the  MediaTek 7200 chipset which may also be paired with Arm Mali G610 GPU to enhance the graphics of the device. The smartphone may also feature a 5,000mAh battery which is expected to support 44W fast charging.  ( Vivo)
Vivo T3
4/5 For photography, the Vivo T3 is expected to come with a triple-camera setup which may include a 50MP Sony camera with OIS, a 2MP telephoto camera and an additional sensor. On the front, the smartphone may sport a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is expected to have a starting price of Rs.20999.  (Vivo)
Vivo T3
5/5 Lastly, the Vivo T3 is expected to offer LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It may also support Bluetooth version 5.3, WiFi 6, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance. However, note that these specifications are based on leaks and rumors.  (Vivo )
Vivo T3
Check out the specs and features of the Vivo T3. (Vivo)

Vivo launched its new T-series mid-range smartphone in India today, March 21. The smartphone is known as Vivo T3 5G which features MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. Vivo earlier revealed some of the smartphone features and specs to keep the excitement going. There were several rumors and speculations about the device. However now, the Vivo T3 5G is finally announced with its price, specifications, features, and sale date revealed. If you are looking for a feature-filled smartphone then check out what the Vivo T3 5G has in store for users.

Vivo T3 specification

The Vivo T3 5G features a 6.67-inch multi-touch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has 1800nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor which has an AnTuTu score of 734000. Vivo also claims that the chipset is faster than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, Dimensity 7050, and Dimensity 6050. In terms of storage, it comes with 8GB RAM and two storage variants of 128GB and 256 GB.

Also read: Vivo T3 5G chipset revealed ahead of launch in India tomorrow

In terms of photography, the smartphone features a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP bokeh lens. On the front, it sports a 16 MP front camera for selfies. For lasting performance, the Vivo T3 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery and 44W fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

Vivo T3 5G price and availability

The Vivo T3 5G is available in two color options: Cosmic Blue and Crystal Flake. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Vivo T3 5G is priced at Rs.17999. The 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs.19,999. You can get the smartphone from Flipkart starting from March 27, 2024, from 12 PM onwards. Flipkart is also offering a special discount on the Vivo T3. You can get Rs.2000 instant discount on HDFC and SBI bank cards. Additionally, you can also get up to Rs.2000 off while exchanging your old smartphone.

Also read: Vivo V30: Camera, design to performance

First Published Date: 21 Mar, 12:57 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets