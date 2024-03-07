 Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro launched in India: Know price, specifications, availability and more | Mobile News

Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro launched in India: Know price, specifications, availability and more

Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro have been launched in India. They feature ZEISS optics for superior camera performance. Know their features, specs, price, availability and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 07 2024, 15:02 IST
Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro have been launched in India. (Vivo)

In a bid to redefine the mid-premium smartphone segment, Vivo has officially launched the highly anticipated Vivo V30 series in India. This latest offering from Vivo comprises two stellar models, namely the Vivo V30 and the advanced Vivo V30 Pro 5G, both poised to captivate smartphone enthusiasts with their innovative features. Now, let's delve into the details of the Vivo V30's pricing, specifications, and standout features that are set to make waves in the Indian smartphone market.

Vivo V30 Specs

The Vivo V30 comes with a big 6.78-inch Full HD+ OLED display that supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, paired with configurations of up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone operates on Vivo's own FuntouchOS 14, based on the latest Android 14. For photos, the V30 has a versatile dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and another 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Selfie lovers can enjoy the 50MP autofocus sensor at the front.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo V30 Pro Specs

The Vivo V30 Pro shares a similar display setup, with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ OLED panel and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and comes in multiple configurations, offering up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. In the camera department, the V30 Pro boasts an impressive triple rear camera setup, including a powerful 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a secondary 50MP sensor with OIS, and an additional 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Selfies are covered with a high-resolution 50MP autofocus shooter on the front.

Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro Price in India

The Vivo V30 Pro is priced at Rs. 41999 for the 8/256GB variant, and the 12/512GB variant costs Rs. 49999. The standard V30 is priced at Rs. 33999 for the 8/128GB variant, Rs. 35999 for the 8/256GB variant, and Rs. 37999 for the 12/256GB variant.

Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro: Availability and Offers

Pre-bookings for the Vivo V30 series start today, and the phones will be available for sale on Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and partner retail stores from March 14, 2024. Exciting offers include a flat 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank and SBI, along with an additional upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 4000. Buyers can also enjoy 6 months of No Cost EMI. There's a flat 10 percent instant cashback with 8 months zero-down payment, coupled with a 40 percent discount on the vivo V-Shield plan.

First Published Date: 07 Mar, 13:03 IST
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return

