Vivo T3 specs, price leaked ahead of launch in India today; here's what to expect

Vivo is gearing up for yet another smartphone launch in India today with the much-anticipated arrival of the Vivo T3. Following the introduction of its flagship models earlier this year and the recent debut of the Vivo V30 series, the T-series aims to offer affordability without compromising on performance. The official launch event for the Vivo T3 is scheduled for March 21 at 12 pm, and it will be conducted virtually, accessible through the Vivo India official website and Flipkart.

Key Features Teased

In the lead-up to the launch, Vivo has provided some insights into the key features of the upcoming Vivo T3. Notably, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, ensuring smooth performance.

Design and Camera Features

Moreover, teasers released by the company have also revealed additional details about the Vivo T3. The device will be available in a Crystal Flake colour variant, characterized by a blend of white and green hues with crystal-cut patterns on the back. Moreover, it will boast a triple rear camera setup and incorporate turbocharge technology for rapid charging. However, the exact charging speed has not been disclosed yet, though it's expected to be on par with its predecessor, the Vivo T2, which featured 44W fast charging.

Further details provided on the Flipkart listing confirm that the Vivo T3 will feature a primary 50MP sensor with Sony IMX 882 OIS, ensuring high-quality images and 4K video recording capability with OIS. Additionally, the phone will come equipped with a dedicated flicker sensor to eliminate any flicker caused by artificial lighting in video recordings.

As for pricing, considering the Vivo T2 launched at a starting price of Rs. 15999 last year, it's anticipated that the Vivo T3 will fall within a similar price range.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo T3 will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to include a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,800 nits.The triple camera setup will include a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP bokeh lens, with the details of the third camera yet to be confirmed. The device will also sport a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls, and it will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 44W fast charging.

