 Vivo T3 specs, price leaked ahead of launch in India today; here's what to expect | Mobile News

Vivo T3 specs, price leaked ahead of launch in India today; here's what to expect

Vivo's latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Vivo T3, is set to debut in India on March 21. Take a sneak peek at its features and expected price.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 21 2024, 11:10 IST
Icon
Vivo T3 5G specs, price and much more leaked ahead of launch on March 21
Vivo T3
1/5 The new Vivo T3 will make its debut on March 21, 2024 in India. The smartphone is expected to launch in the mid-range segment with some new feature offerings. The company recently launched the Vivo V30 series, now another new device is set to launch this week. Have a look at what’s expected to come with the new Vivo T3.  (Vivo )
Vivo T3
2/5 According to reports, the Vivo T3 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it may offer up to 1800 nits of peak brightness, enabling users to use the smartphone during harsh sunlight conditions.  ( Vivo)
Vivo T3
3/5 The Vivo T3 will be likely equipped with the  MediaTek 7200 chipset which may also be paired with Arm Mali G610 GPU to enhance the graphics of the device. The smartphone may also feature a 5,000mAh battery which is expected to support 44W fast charging.  ( Vivo)
Vivo T3
4/5 For photography, the Vivo T3 is expected to come with a triple-camera setup which may include a 50MP Sony camera with OIS, a 2MP telephoto camera and an additional sensor. On the front, the smartphone may sport a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is expected to have a starting price of Rs.20999.  (Vivo)
Vivo T3
5/5 Lastly, the Vivo T3 is expected to offer LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. It may also support Bluetooth version 5.3, WiFi 6, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance. However, note that these specifications are based on leaks and rumors.  (Vivo )
Vivo T3
icon View all Images
Vivo T3, the latest smartphone from Vivo, is set to launch in India on March 21. (Vivo )

Vivo is gearing up for yet another smartphone launch in India today with the much-anticipated arrival of the Vivo T3. Following the introduction of its flagship models earlier this year and the recent debut of the Vivo V30 series, the T-series aims to offer affordability without compromising on performance. The official launch event for the Vivo T3 is scheduled for March 21 at 12 pm, and it will be conducted virtually, accessible through the Vivo India official website and Flipkart.

Key Features Teased

In the lead-up to the launch, Vivo has provided some insights into the key features of the upcoming Vivo T3. Notably, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, ensuring smooth performance.

Also read: Vivo T3 5G chipset revealed ahead of launch

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Design and Camera Features

Moreover, teasers released by the company have also revealed additional details about the Vivo T3. The device will be available in a Crystal Flake colour variant, characterized by a blend of white and green hues with crystal-cut patterns on the back. Moreover, it will boast a triple rear camera setup and incorporate turbocharge technology for rapid charging. However, the exact charging speed has not been disclosed yet, though it's expected to be on par with its predecessor, the Vivo T2, which featured 44W fast charging.

Further details provided on the Flipkart listing confirm that the Vivo T3 will feature a primary 50MP sensor with Sony IMX 882 OIS, ensuring high-quality images and 4K video recording capability with OIS. Additionally, the phone will come equipped with a dedicated flicker sensor to eliminate any flicker caused by artificial lighting in video recordings.

Also read: Apple iPhone 17 rumored to get a better display than the iPhone 15; know what's coming

As for pricing, considering the Vivo T2 launched at a starting price of Rs. 15999 last year, it's anticipated that the Vivo T3 will fall within a similar price range.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo T3 will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to include a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,800 nits.The triple camera setup will include a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP bokeh lens, with the details of the third camera yet to be confirmed. The device will also sport a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls, and it will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 44W fast charging.

First Published Date: 21 Mar, 08:39 IST
