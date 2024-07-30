Vivo V40 series has been in talks for some time due to leaks and rumours. Now, the company has finally announced the official launch date of the series which is scheduled for August 7, 2024. The new V-series smartphones will consist of two models: Vivo V40 and V40 Pro. The smartphones are expected to come with some major upgrades over their predecessors. Know what the smartphones are expected to offer ahead of the launch.

Vivo V40 and V40 Pro launch

Vivo India shared an X post from its official X handle confirming the India launch date for the Vivo V40 series. The Vivo V40 and V40 Pro are confirmed to debut on August 7, 2024, in India with a new design and upgraded specs. Along with the launch date, Vivo also teased the smartphone's back panel design that showcased a vertically placed camera module. Additionally, we can also see the Zeiss branding, therefore, we may get an improved camera setup with the new Vivo V-series.

Vivo V40 series specifications and features (expected)

The Vivo V40 and V40 Pro are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset for its powerful performance. The Vivo V40 smartphone is expected to be the first mid-range smartphone which will be co-engineered by Zeiss usually found in Vivo Pro and high-end models.

The Vivo V40 Pro is expected to feature a triple-camera setup that may consist of a 50MP Sony IMX921 main camera with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX816 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. On the other hand, the Vivo V40 may come with a dual camera setup consisting of a main and an ultra-wide camera. Rumours claim that the upcoming V-series smartphone will be the thinnest device to feature a 5500mAh battery that may provide 80W wired charging support.

The teaser image by Vivo India showcased two colourways of the Vivo V40 series which is expected to be Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey. Now, the price of the upcoming smartphone is unknown, however, they may be placed in the higher mid-range segment.

