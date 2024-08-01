 Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Nothing Phone 2a: Is the upgrade worth the extra cost? | Mobile News

Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Nothing Phone 2a: Is the upgrade worth the extra cost?

Are you considering whether to upgrade from the Nothing Phone 2a to the Phone 2a Plus? Here’s a detailed comparison to help you decide.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 01 2024, 12:37 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Nothing Phone 2a: What key differences separate these two models. (@nothing)

Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Nothing Phone 2a: Nothing has recently released the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, an upgraded version of the Nothing Phone 2a. This new model features a faster processor, a more durable build, quicker battery charging, and a slight improvement in the camera system. It targets buyers who want the Nothing Phone 2a but with additional enhancements. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus offers marginally better specifications compared to the Nothing Phone 2a at a higher price. Here's a detailed comparison to help you decide whether to invest in the Nothing Phone 2a Plus or stick with the Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Nothing Phone 2a: Design and Display

Both the Nothing Phone 2a and Nothing Phone 2a Plus have the nearly same design, making them visually indistinguishable. However, they differ in colour options. The Nothing Phone 2a is available in black, blue, and white, while the Nothing Phone 2a Plus comes in black and grey. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus retains the stripped-down version of the Glyph interface found on the Nothing Phone 2a, with LEDs limited to the top half of the phone. Both models feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz “Flexible AMOLED” display. The typical brightness for both screens is 700 nits, but it can reach 1,100 nits in high brightness mode for better visibility in direct sunlight. Given their identical screens, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is expected to perform similarly to the Nothing Phone 2a in terms of display brightness and always-on screen visibility.

Also read: Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs OnePlus Nord 4: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 30000

Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Nothing Phone 2a: Processor

The Nothing Phone 2a uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, while the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is equipped with the Dimensity 7350 Pro chipset. According to Nothing, the Dimensity 7350 Pro offers 30 percent improved graphical performance and 10% better overall performance compared to its predecessor. Both chipsets are based on TSMC's 4nm Gen 2 technology and have the same core count and GPU. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus benefits from a higher clock speed in the Dimensity 7350 Pro. Both devices come with 8GB of RAM in their base configurations. However, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus offers 256GB of storage, double the 128GB available in the Nothing Phone 2a.

Also read: Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Nothing Phone 2a Plus vs Nothing Phone 2a: Camera and Battery

The rear cameras on both phones are similar, featuring a 50MP wide sensor and a 50MP ultrawide sensor, both capable of 4K video recording. The Nothing Phone 2a Plus stands out with an enhanced 50MP front camera capable of capturing 4K video, compared to the Nothing Phone 2a's 32MP front camera. Both models include a 5000mAh battery. However, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus supports 50W charging speed, whereas the Phone 2a supports 45W fast charging.

Also read: Nothing Phone 2a Special Edition launched in India: All details about new variant

In short, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus builds upon the Nothing Phone 2a with improved performance, additional storage, a better front camera, and faster charging. If these upgrades align with your needs, the Nothing Phone 2a Plus may be worth the extra cost.

First Published Date: 01 Aug, 12:37 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets