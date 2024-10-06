Vivo V40e vs Realme 13 Pro:  Here’s comparison between popular smartphones

Vivo V40e vs Realme 13 Pro: Looking for a popular mid-ranger smartphone under Rs.30000? Then we have got your back. Vivo and Realme have launched their new generation of mid-range smartphones with some eye-catching features and specifications. Yes, we are talking about the new Vivo V40e and the Realme 13 Pro which are highly known for their camera and performance capabilities. If you are considering smartphones under a budget, then check out the specs difference between the Vivo V40e and Realme 13 Pro.

Also read: Vivo V40e first impression: A decent mid-ranger, with a slim and light profile

You may be interested in Vivo V40e Royal Bronze

Royal Bronze 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 29% OFF 29% OFF Realme 13 Pro 256GB Monet Gold

Monet Gold 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Realme Narzo 70 Turbo Turbo Yellow

Turbo Yellow 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage Realme Narzo 70i 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage

64 GB Storage 6.5 inches Display Size

Vivo V40e vs Realme 13 Pro

Design and display: The Vivo V40e and Realme 13 Pro both come with unique and attractive design. The V40e features a glossy plastic body with an Infinity Eye Camera module which gives it a decent look. However, the Realme 13 Pro comes with a new Monet-inspired design and looks more sturdier than Vivo. The V40e offers an IP64 dust and water resistance rating, whereas Realme offers an IP65 rating.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

For display, the Vivo V40e features a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Realme 13 Pro sports a 6.7-inch ProXDR curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2000nits peak brightness.



Also read: Realme 13 Pro 5G Review: Impressive camera and AI features, but can it justify the price?



Camera: The Vivo V40e features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Whereas, the Realme 13 Pro sports a triple camera setup that features a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT 600 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the Vivo V40e comes with a 50MP front camera and the Realme 13 Pro features a 32MP camera.



Performance and battery: For performance, the Vivo V40e is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. Whereas, the Realme 13 Pro is equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC that offers LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

Also read: Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Which smartphone is worth the money?

In terms of lasting performance, the Vivo V40e is backed by a 5500mAh battery, whereas, the Realme 13 Pro is equipped with a 5200mAh battery. Vivo is offering 80W FlashCharge and Realme is offering 45W SuperVOOC charging.



Price: The Vivo V40e comes at a starting price of Rs.28999 for 8GB+128GB storage. On the other hand, the Realme 13 Pro was launched with a starting price of Rs.26999 for 8GB+128GB storage.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!