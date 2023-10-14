Realme Narzo 70i Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme Narzo 70i Realme Narzo 70i is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,990 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G90 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme Narzo 70i Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 6000 mAh

Front Camera 8 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio G90

Rear Camera 16 MP + 2 MP + 16 MP

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Battery Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 6000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes Camera Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 405 ppi

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Custom UI Realme UI

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date December 21, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand realme Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Graphics Mali-G76 MC4

RAM 4 GB

Fabrication 12 nm

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Chipset MediaTek Helio G90 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

