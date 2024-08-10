 Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Which smartphone is worth the money? | Mobile News

Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Which smartphone is worth the money?

The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G and Motorola Edge 50 Pro are top contenders in the under Rs. 40,000 range. Here’s a quick comparison to help you decide.

Aug 10 2024
Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Which smartphone is worth the money?
Which smartphone offers better value: the Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G or the Motorola Edge 50 Pro? (Realme, HT Tech)

The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G and Motorola Edge 50 Pro both target the upper mid-range smartphone market, with the Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, triple cameras, and a large battery. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro, priced similarly, also presents a competitive alternative. Here we will compare these devices in terms of their performance, design, cameras, and other features to help you decide which device offers better value.

Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Design

The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G features a glass back with an aluminium frame and has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It is available in several colours. In comparison, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro also has a glass front and back with an aluminium frame but boasts a higher IP68 rating, offering better protection against dust and water.

Also Read: Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G review: Premium design, big AI camera worth Rs. 36999?

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Display

Both models come with a 6.7-inch display. The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G uses an AMOLED screen with a 1080x2412 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 Plus, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10 Plus, which provides excellent colour accuracy and smooth visuals.

Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Processor

The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, available with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It handles intensive tasks and gaming efficiently. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, making it suitable for multitasking and high-performance applications.

Also read: Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Camera

The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G has a triple rear camera setup with 50MP, 50MP, and 8MP sensors, and a 32MP front camera. This setup supports high-resolution photography and videography. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro also boasts a triple 50MP, 10MP, and 13MP rear camera setup, along with a 50MP front camera. Although the rear camera specs are slightly lower, it still provides good image quality.

Also read: Vivo V40 vs Vivo V30: Key upgrades and differences in design, performance, and features

Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Battery

The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G includes a 5,200mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, reaching a full charge in about 35 minutes. In comparison, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with a 4,800mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging, which charges the device very quickly. It also supports 30W wireless charging.

Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Software

The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G runs Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, offering a customizable user experience with regular updates. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a near-stock version of Android 14 with Hello UI, providing a clean, bloatware-free experience similar to Google Pixel devices.

Also read: Oppo K12x 5G vs Poco M6 Plus 5G: Know which affordable smartphone to buy under Rs.15000

Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Price

The Realme 13 Pro Plus 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999, while the Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes in at Rs. 31,999. Although the Motorola model is slightly pricier, buyers should consider the additional cost of purchasing a 125W charger separately as it's not included in the box.

Both smartphones offer competitive features, making the choice depend on your priorities, such as design, display quality, or battery life.

 

 

First Published Date: 10 Aug, 20:00 IST
