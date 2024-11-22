Vivo X Fold 4 key specs including 6,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite leaked online: Here’s what to expect

Vivo X Fold 4 is making waves with leaks revealing a powerful 6,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a delayed release. Here's what we know so far.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 22 2024, 16:35 IST
Vivo X Fold 4 leak reveals key specs including a huge 6,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite, and more. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Vivo is set to launch the next iteration of its foldable lineup with the Vivo X Fold 4, following the release of the X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro earlier this year in China. While details surrounding the device have surfaced gradually, a new leak from trusted tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) reveals key specifications and potential launch delays.

Also read: Vivo issues urgent warning for smartphone users doing this BIG mistake

Vivo X Fold 4: Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

According to a new leak by well-known tipster Digital Chat Station (via Weibo), the Vivo X Fold 4 is expected to sport a significant upgrade in design, focusing on reduced weight and thinness. Despite this, it will maintain a robust 6,000mAh battery and offer wireless charging capabilities. The device will also feature IPX8 water resistance, ensuring it can withstand splashes and immersion. For security, the X Fold 4 will integrate dual ultrasonic fingerprint sensors - one on the front display and another on the foldable screen, similar to its predecessor, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro.

Also read: Vivo Y300 launched in India with Aura Light camera, AI features: Check price, specs

Camera enthusiasts can look forward to a powerful setup on the Vico X Fold 4, with a large circular module housing three 50MP sensors. This includes a standard wide-angle lens, a 3x periscope telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide lens, providing a range of versatile shooting options. Additionally, Vivo will introduce a pressure-sensitive, three-stage button, marking the first time such a feature will appear on one of its smartphones.

Also read: iPhone users report eerie voices and sounds coming from their phones- All details

Regarding the release, earlier leaks indicated that the Vivo X Fold 4 would debut in the first quarter of 2025. However, DCS's latest update suggests that the launch will be postponed. As a result, the X Fold 4 may now be officially unveiled in the second quarter of 2025. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a step up from the previous generation's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 8 Gen 3.

First Published Date: 22 Nov, 16:35 IST
