Vivo Y300 launched in India with Aura Light camera, AI features: Check price, specs

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y300 as its latest mid-ranger in India, priced under 25,000. Here's all you need to know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 21 2024, 18:03 IST
Vivo Y300 in the Titanium Silver colourway,
Vivo Y300 in the Titanium Silver colourway, (Vivo)

Vivo has launched its latest Y-series smartphone, the Vivo Y300 5G, in India. Priced at under 25,000, the device offers a balanced combination of features, including a the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, and 80W fast charging capabilities. Here's what you need to know about the latest mid-ranger from Vivo, including its price in India, full specifications and more.

Vivo Y300 Price In India, Colour Options And Availability

The Vivo Y300 5G starts at 21,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the higher-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs 23,999. Pre-bookings are now open on Vivo's official website, and sales are set to begin on 26th November.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of a 2,000 cashback on pre-booking and an additional 1,000 discount with EMI options. Vivo is also providing no-cost EMI schemes and a special discount on its TWS 3e earbuds, which will be available for 1,499 instead of the usual Rs1,899 when purchased with the Vivo Y300 5G.

It is available in three colours: Emerald Green, Phantom Purple, and Titanium Silver.

Also Read: Oppo Find X8 and X8 Pro with Dimensity 9400 chip and Hasselblad cameras launched in India- Details

Vivo Y300 Specifications

The Vivo Y300 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB storage. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,800 nits and 120Hz refresh rate.

For the optics, the smartphone gets a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP IMX 882 primary sensor and a 2MP bokeh sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP camera for selfies. The device gets juice from a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 80W fast charging and can charge from 0% to 80% in just 30 minutes. It also gets Vivo's famous Aura Light flash, which allows for enhanced illumination even in tricky lighting.

Running on Android 14 with Vivo's Funtouch OS 14, the Vivo Y300 5G also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking. The phone comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, adding a layer of durability. 

Vivo Y300 also comes with several AI features, including AI Erase, AI SuperMoon and AI Enhance. 

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 18:03 IST
