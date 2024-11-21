Vivo Y300 launched in India with Aura Light camera, AI features: Check price, specs
Vivo has launched the Vivo Y300 as its latest mid-ranger in India, priced under ₹25,000. Here's all you need to know.
Vivo has launched its latest Y-series smartphone, the Vivo Y300 5G, in India. Priced at under ₹25,000, the device offers a balanced combination of features, including a the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, and 80W fast charging capabilities. Here's what you need to know about the latest mid-ranger from Vivo, including its price in India, full specifications and more.
Also Read: Vivo issues urgent warning for smartphone users doing this BIG mistake
You may be interested in
- Royal Bronze
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Ganges Blue
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Ganges Blue
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Vibrant Green
- 4 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
Vivo Y300 Price In India, Colour Options And Availability
The Vivo Y300 5G starts at ₹21,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the higher-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs ₹23,999. Pre-bookings are now open on Vivo's official website, and sales are set to begin on 26th November.
mobile to buy?
As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of a ₹2,000 cashback on pre-booking and an additional ₹1,000 discount with EMI options. Vivo is also providing no-cost EMI schemes and a special discount on its TWS 3e earbuds, which will be available for ₹1,499 instead of the usual Rs1,899 when purchased with the Vivo Y300 5G.
It is available in three colours: Emerald Green, Phantom Purple, and Titanium Silver.
Also Read: Oppo Find X8 and X8 Pro with Dimensity 9400 chip and Hasselblad cameras launched in India- Details
Vivo Y300 Specifications
The Vivo Y300 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB storage. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,800 nits and 120Hz refresh rate.
For the optics, the smartphone gets a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP IMX 882 primary sensor and a 2MP bokeh sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP camera for selfies. The device gets juice from a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 80W fast charging and can charge from 0% to 80% in just 30 minutes. It also gets Vivo's famous Aura Light flash, which allows for enhanced illumination even in tricky lighting.
Running on Android 14 with Vivo's Funtouch OS 14, the Vivo Y300 5G also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking. The phone comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, adding a layer of durability.
Vivo Y300 also comes with several AI features, including AI Erase, AI SuperMoon and AI Enhance.
Also Read: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal wants freshers to pay ₹20 lakh to work as ‘Chief of Staff'- Internet reacts
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71732191952521