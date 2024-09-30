 Google Pixel 9 is not the first phone to get Android 15 but it’s not shocking—Find out why | Mobile News

Google Pixel 9 series isn’t the first to receive Android 15; that honour goes to the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. But this isn’t surprising at all. Why? Read on to find out.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 30 2024, 12:10 IST
Google Pixel 9 Pro launched in India and several other regions across the world in August earlier this year. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Google's latest Pixel devices haven't received the latest Android release, but another OEM has. Yes, Vivo's X Fold 3 Pro has received the Android 15 update with FunTouchOS on top, before Google's latest Pixel 9 series devices, but this isn't surprising. Why? Because this has happened before, when OEMs like OnePlus and Samsung were able to release security and minor updates faster. Sometimes, OEMs like Essential managed to release Android updates on the same day as Google's Pixels, and this time, Vivo has even beaten Google to it.

Google Pixel 9 Still Runs Android 14 and Was Launched With It

This year, Google launched the Pixel 9 series earlier than expected, in August (compared to October in most years), and the primary setback due to this was that the smartphones launched with Android 14 instead of featuring the latest Android 15 OS. Now that October is approaching, Google still hasn't released the stable Android 15 update, but we are beginning to hear of other OEMs bringing it out soon.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Google Pixels No Longer Have “Stock Android”

Like Nexus phones of the past, and even earlier Pixels, Google's OS for Pixel devices has developed its own identity, much like other Android skins such as OneUI. The software on the Pixel phones, particularly with the Pixel 9 series, offers a range of exclusive features, including apps like Pixel Studio and the Gemini AI features. Launching major upgrades for phones could take more optimisation, considering these additions, unlike pure AOSP-based releases (Android Open Source Project, essentially the real “stock Android”).

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped to get big performance jump, may feature 16GB RAM

When Is Android 15 Launching for Google Pixel 9, Pixel 8, and Older Devices?

According to reports, Android 15 could be rolled out to eligible Google Pixel devices, such as the Pixel 8, Pixel 7, and others, in mid-October. This means the major release is only a few weeks away, and it won't be long before Pixel users finally get to experience the new OS.

Also Read: Android 15 release: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro gets big update before Pixel 9 series

First Published Date: 30 Sep, 12:10 IST
