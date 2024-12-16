Vivo X200 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Which MediaTek Dimensity 9400 powered smartphone to buy?

Vivo X200 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Know which flagship smartphone under Rs. 1 Lakh is worth the money.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Dec 16 2024
Vivo X200 Pro launched in India: 5 Key things you should know about
Vivo X200 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Which MediaTek Dimensity 9400 powered smartphone to buy?
1/6 The Vivo X200 series has officially launched in India. The lineup includes the standard Vivo X200 and the X200 Pro. Both models include a flagship MediaTek chipset and cater to premium smartphone users. Let’s take a look at what  X200 Pro has in store for you. (Aishwarya Panda)
2/6 Vivo X200 Pro Design and Display: The Vivo X200 series introduces a refreshed design with curved edges. The Vivo X200 Pro features a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO quad-curved display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. (Vivo)
3/6 Camera Enhancements: The Vivo X200 Pro is equipped with a triple camera setup. It includes a 50MP ZEISS True Color main camera, a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto sensor, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. (Aishwarya Panda)
4/6 Performance and Battery: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, the Vivo X200 Pro features advanced performance. It houses a 6,000mAh battery, offering extended usage. (Aishwarya Panda)
5/6 Price and Availability: The Vivo X200 Pro starts at Rs. 94,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. Sales begin on December 19, 2024, via Amazon and other platforms. (Aishwarya Panda)
6/6 Launch Offers: HDFC Bank and select card users can avail of a 10 percent cashback on purchases. The X200 Pro is available in Titanium Grey and Cosmos Black. (Aishwarya Panda)
Check out the detailed specs comparison between Vivo X200 Pro and Oppo Find X8 Pro. (Vivo/ Oppo)

Vivo X200 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: The flagship models for 2024 have been launched with new-generation chipsets, upgraded specifications, and advanced features. But which smartphone is worth spending a huge amount of money on? Recently, Vivo and Oppo launched their new flagship smartphones, the Vivo X200 Pro and the Oppo Find X8 Pro which have been gaining popularity for their camera capabilities and powerful performance. Both devices are powered by the new  MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor and boost top-end camera features that compete with other flagship smartphones such as the iPhone 16 series. Therefore, know which smartphone is worth buying, Vivo X200 Pro or Oppo Find X8 Pro.

Also read: Vivo X200 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro

Vivo X200 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Design and display

The Vivo X200 Pro features a glass body with an aluminium frame, providing a highly premium look and feel. It comes with a massive circular camera island that surrounds a metal ring. The smartphone is heavier than the Oppo Find X8 Pro with  228 grams of weight, which may come as a consideration when buying the smartphone. For Oppo Find X8 Pro, the company has integrated a glass back with Armour Shield construction. It also has a circular camera module but it is less bulkier than X200 Pro. Lastly, both device comes with IP68 and IP69 rating. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For display, the Vivo X200 Pro features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. It also comes with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. Whereas, the Oppo Find X8 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz Adaptive Refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak bright brightness. It also offers Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR 10+, and HLG support.

Also read: Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro launched in India: Check out specs, features, price, and more

Vivo X200 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Camera

For professional photography experience, the Vivo X200 Pro features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony LYT-818 main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera with JN1 sensor, and a 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera with Samsung HP9 sensor and 3.7x optical zoom. On the other hand, the Oppo Find X8 Pro features a quad camera setup that consists of a 50MP main camera with Sony LYT 808 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera with Samsung S5KJN5 sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 6x optical zoom, and a 50MP triple prism periscope telephoto camera with Sony LYT 600 sensor.

Vivo X200 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro:  Performance and battery

For powerful performance and multitasking, both devices are powered by the new flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The Vivo X200 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 15 and the Find X8 Pro runs on ColorOS 15 both based on Android 15.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Pro: Premium build, powerful camera and packed with features

For lasting performance,  the Vivo X200 Pro is backed by a 6000mAh battery with support for 90W FlashCharge. Whereas, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is backed by a 5910mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Vivo X200 Pro vs Oppo Find X8 Pro: Price in India

The Vivo X200 Pro and Oppo Find X8 Pro both come in a single storage variant of 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. However, Vivo smartphones are priced at Rs.94999 and Oppo is priced at Rs.99999. Therefore, there is a Rs,5000 difference between these two flagship smartphones.

First Published Date: 16 Dec, 12:03 IST
